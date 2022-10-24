Luos announces contest to promote site and increase collaboration

Luos, maker of open source software for edge and embedded distributed systems, today announced its Discord community has nearly tripled the number of participants to more than 6,000 since it was announced in July.

Developers from around the world from companies like Bosch, Dyson, and Siemens have joined to exchange projects, issues, and ideas sharing their knowledge and skills.

To promote the free, open site for edge and embedded developers and open the community to more collaboration, Luos announced a referral contest to invite friends and colleagues to join. The contest runs until November 24 with winners announced every week, then overall winners with the most referrals announced at the end of the contest. Go here for details.

"The Discord community has grown quickly since being announced several months ago," said Nicolas Rabault, co-founder and CEO, Luos. "Discussions have ranged from a project to monitor Covid patients at home using facial recognition technology, using Python in two scripts for one project (like JavaScript), configuring a STM32 Blue Pill with USB board using CubeMX to set packet lifetimes (TTL). Members have helped others to debug and with configuration issues, provided advice on the best hardware for a particular project, and posted links to share resources and information. It's been very exciting for all of us involved to see such great collaboration."

The Luos team is developing an open-source solution using microservices concepts for embedded and edge systems. This makes it easy to share and reuse functionality in project implementations that include the Internet of Things (IoT) and embedded applications.

The Luos microservices architecture provides flexibility for unlimited project possibilities running as a single service on a single node (physical component "hardware" running Luos) or several services on several nodes. For example, an intelligent agriculture system that can automatically irrigate a plot of land; a facial recognition robot that can identify the emotions in a face; or a smart parking system that can identify and monitor available spaces.

