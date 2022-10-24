Quality Industrial Corp. appoints John-Paul Backwell as Chief Executive Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / Quality Industrial Corp. (OTC PINK:QIND), is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on the Industrial and Manufacturing sectors and is a subsidiary of ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc; OTC: ILUS). The company announced that it has appointed John-Paul Backwell as its Chief Executive Officer as of the 21st of October 2022. Mr. Backwell joined the Company on the 28th of May 2022 as Chief Commercial Officer and holds the position of Managing Director at ILUS, which is the majority shareholder of the Company. Mr. Backwell has 25 years' experience in the development and leadership of global businesses.

John-Paul Backwell will lead QIND as CEO in the interim as the company completes and integrates its first round of acquisitions. Plans are already in place to appoint an industry specialist CEO who has led large companies in the Oil and Gas as well as Industrial sectors. The new appointment is expected to be made at the start of the new year when QIND moves to the next stage in its roadmap. This follows the strategy ILUS has already been rolling out with Emergency Response Technologies (ERT), the company's Emergency Response focused subsidiary, which appointed industry expert and former President of Rev Fire Group (NASDAQ: REVG), Dan Peters as its CEO.

Former QIND CEO, Carsten Kjems Falk, is already taking on the critical roles of Chief Commercial Officer for both ILUS and QIND. The realignment of the QIND board is important as both QIND and ILUS are in the process of closing very significant acquisitions and Mr. Falk's role is transitioning in line with his relevant experience, to manage ILUS' extensive administrative obligations as it completes its next acquisitions and prepares for its own planned move to a major stock exchange.

"I am pleased to take up the role of Chief Executive Officer to lead the integration and development of the new acquisitions which QIND is currently making. With the size of the businesses coming into QIND, their substantial current revenue and their proven capacity to achieve billions in annual revenue as well as the thriving markets which the businesses service, QIND is simply not a company which we see remaining on the OTC for much longer. Many institutional investors who are not mandated to invest in the OTC markets continue to be very interested in our company. Therefore, as a board, we have agreed that following the completion and integration of our two pending QIND acquisitions, we will aggressively prepare for a move to a bigger board in 2023, with the confidence and backing in place to achieve our goals." said new QIND CEO, John- Paul Backwell.

QIND Chairman, Nicolas Link commented, "This is an important realignment which optimizes the QIND and ILUS teams at a time when both companies are closing mammoth deals. A successful next phase for both companies relies heavily on dynamic leadership which maximizes growth and efficiently completes the intense procedural workload required, especially for a company which is soon to be achieving over $100 million in annual revenue and is accelerating towards billions by 2025."

This Press Release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

