Socure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, announced today its international expansion into Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

As part of the expansion, the company will make available its eKYC, Case Management, Predictive DocV document verification, device ID, behavioral biometrics, and Global Watchlist screening and monitoring products. The expansion comes on the heels of the company's triple-digit growth in customers as demand increases for its graph-defined identity verification and fraud prevention platform.

"Our expansion internationally marks a milestone moment in the maturation of Socure as we introduce our industry leading identity verification and fraud prevention solutions to global customers tackling mult-country identity and fraud threats," said Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure. "Our platform's patented ability to automate and ingest a multitude of new and geographically-specific data sources, process that data, and extract complex patterns and insights has allowed us to build holistic and global identity coverage that's unmatched."

Socure is the market leader and highest valued company in the identity verification and fraud prevention space. Its graph-defined platform combines advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence to analyze all elements of a consumer's identity to deliver the most accurate and robust identity verification and proofing, Know Your Customer (KYC), and fraud risk prediction solutions in the industry. Its platform enables organizations to safely onboard more new customers, reduce false positives and manual reviews, while allowing customers to exponentially increase revenue and minimize fraud in a single solution.

About Socure

Socure is the leading platform for digital identity verification and trust. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from physical government-issued documents as well as email, phone, address, IP, device, velocity, date of birth, SSN, and the broader internet to verify identities in real time. The company has more than 1,400 customers across the financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce industries, including four of the top five banks, 13 of the top 15 card issuers, the top three MSBs, the top payroll provider, the top credit bureau, the top online gaming operator, the top Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) providers, and over 250 of the largest fintechs. Marquee customers include Chime, SoFi, Robinhood, Gusto, Public, Stash, and DraftKings. Socure customers have become investors in the company including Citi Ventures, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Capital One Ventures, MVB Bank, and Synchrony. Additional investors include Accel, T. Rowe Price, Bain Capital Ventures, Tiger Global, Commerce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Sorenson, Flint Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, and others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005645/en/

Contacts:

Angela Griffo

Socure

917-915-8563

angela.griffo@socure.com