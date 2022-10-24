Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Core One Labs News: Kommt jetzt tatsächlich die Übernahme?
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
24.10.22
08:08 Uhr
0,904 Euro
-0,003
-0,33 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9240,95124.10.
Dow Jones News
24.10.2022 | 15:43
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 24-Oct-2022 / 14:10 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For Immediate Release24 October 2022

The following amendment has been made to the 'Transaction in Own Shares' announcement released on 24 October 2022 at 07:00:00.

The aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased on Euronext Dublin (as stated in the table) was 136,097. All other details remain unchanged.

The full amended text is shown below.

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 21 October 2022 it purchased a total of 136,097 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           136,097     0 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.9150     NA 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.8990     NA 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.9097     NA

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 685,929,452 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,028      0.9150        XDUB     10:09:29      00026983474TRDU1 
364       0.9150        XDUB     10:09:29      00026983473TRDU1 
2,396      0.9150        XDUB     10:09:29      00026983470TRDU1 
1,042      0.9150        XDUB     10:09:29      00026983471TRDU1 
408       0.9150        XDUB     10:09:29      00026983472TRDU1 
2,500      0.9150        XDUB     10:09:29      00026983468TRDU1 
273       0.9150        XDUB     10:09:29      00026983469TRDU1 
412       0.9110        XDUB     10:09:50      00026983477TRDU1 
129       0.9110        XDUB     10:09:50      00026983478TRDU1 
130       0.9110        XDUB     10:09:50      00026983479TRDU1 
2,123      0.9110        XDUB     10:09:50      00026983480TRDU1 
2,669      0.9110        XDUB     10:09:50      00026983481TRDU1 
65        0.9110        XDUB     10:09:50      00026983476TRDU1 
2,343      0.9110        XDUB     10:09:50      00026983475TRDU1 
1,849      0.9090        XDUB     10:19:51      00026983668TRDU1 
957       0.9090        XDUB     10:19:51      00026983669TRDU1 
1,071      0.9070        XDUB     10:53:07      00026984065TRDU1 
1,446      0.9070        XDUB     10:53:07      00026984066TRDU1 
2,500      0.9070        XDUB     10:58:43      00026984162TRDU1 
351       0.9070        XDUB     10:58:43      00026984163TRDU1 
2,694      0.9070        XDUB     11:09:41      00026984265TRDU1 
2,560      0.9070        XDUB     11:20:21      00026984369TRDU1 
1,167      0.9040        XDUB     11:20:23      00026984370TRDU1 
418       0.9040        XDUB     11:20:23      00026984371TRDU1 
3,979      0.9040        XDUB     11:20:23      00026984372TRDU1 
2,853      0.9020        XDUB     11:45:23      00026984520TRDU1 
859       0.9020        XDUB     11:45:23      00026984519TRDU1 
1,140      0.9020        XDUB     12:06:45      00026984598TRDU1 
1,064      0.9020        XDUB     12:11:28      00026984607TRDU1 
4,507      0.9020        XDUB     12:11:28      00026984608TRDU1 
2,571      0.9010        XDUB     12:16:31      00026984623TRDU1 
2,628      0.90         XDUB     12:44:04      00026984690TRDU1 
2,681      0.90         XDUB     12:44:04      00026984691TRDU1 
1,346      0.90         XDUB     13:13:50      00026984847TRDU1 
1,488      0.90         XDUB     13:13:50      00026984848TRDU1 
2,717      0.90         XDUB     13:24:27      00026984953TRDU1 
912       0.8990        XDUB     13:29:19      00026984986TRDU1 
1,347      0.8990        XDUB     13:29:19      00026984983TRDU1 
5,427      0.8990        XDUB     13:29:19      00026984984TRDU1 
484       0.8990        XDUB     13:29:19      00026984985TRDU1 
1,609      0.9020        XDUB     14:14:01      00026985454TRDU1 
420       0.9020        XDUB     14:14:01      00026985455TRDU1 
3,009      0.9020        XDUB     14:14:01      00026985456TRDU1 
1,604      0.9020        XDUB     14:14:27      00026985461TRDU1 
876       0.9020        XDUB     14:14:27      00026985458TRDU1 
742       0.9020        XDUB     14:14:27      00026985459TRDU1 
258       0.9020        XDUB     14:14:27      00026985460TRDU1 
3,491      0.9020        XDUB     14:14:27      00026985457TRDU1 
271       0.9010        XDUB     14:31:13      00026985598TRDU1 
657       0.9010        XDUB     14:31:13      00026985599TRDU1 
4,032      0.9010        XDUB     14:31:13      00026985600TRDU1 
524       0.9010        XDUB     14:31:15      00026985601TRDU1 
3,018      0.9010        XDUB     14:31:15      00026985602TRDU1 
1,650      0.9130        XDUB     15:14:49      00026986217TRDU1 
275       0.9130        XDUB     15:14:49      00026986218TRDU1 
2,808      0.9130        XDUB     15:14:49      00026986219TRDU1 
1,978      0.9130        XDUB     15:14:49      00026986220TRDU1 
1,042      0.9130        XDUB     15:14:49      00026986221TRDU1 
1,650      0.9130        XDUB     15:14:49      00026986222TRDU1 
713       0.9130        XDUB     15:14:49      00026986223TRDU1 
192       0.9130        XDUB     15:14:49      00026986224TRDU1 
1,182      0.9130        XDUB     15:14:49      00026986214TRDU1 
317       0.9130        XDUB     15:14:49      00026986215TRDU1 
204       0.9130        XDUB     15:14:49      00026986216TRDU1 
216       0.9130        XDUB     15:14:56      00026986227TRDU1 
1,650      0.9130        XDUB     15:14:56      00026986226TRDU1 
1,650      0.9130        XDUB     15:14:56      00026986225TRDU1 
341       0.9130        XDUB     15:14:57      00026986230TRDU1 
1,309      0.9130        XDUB     15:14:57      00026986229TRDU1 
2,333      0.9130        XDUB     15:15:08      00026986235TRDU1 
286       0.9130        XDUB     15:15:08      00026986233TRDU1 
2,444      0.9130        XDUB     15:15:08      00026986234TRDU1 
270       0.9130        XDUB     15:15:08      00026986232TRDU1 
415       0.9120        XDUB     15:23:40      00026986306TRDU1 
301       0.9120        XDUB     15:23:41      00026986309TRDU1 
222       0.9120        XDUB     15:23:41      00026986308TRDU1 
497       0.9120        XDUB     15:23:41      00026986307TRDU1 
1,957      0.9120        XDUB     15:26:51      00026986331TRDU1 
3,008      0.9120        XDUB     15:26:51      00026986332TRDU1 
2,500      0.9120        XDUB     15:26:51      00026986330TRDU1 
473       0.9090        XDUB     15:44:15      00026986560TRDU1 
978       0.9090        XDUB     15:44:15      00026986561TRDU1 
597       0.9090        XDUB     15:44:15      00026986562TRDU1 
3,485      0.9110        XDUB     15:55:35      00026986699TRDU1 
56        0.9110        XDUB     15:57:57      00026986719TRDU1 
2,482      0.9110        XDUB     15:58:43      00026986735TRDU1 
1,667      0.9110        XDUB     15:58:43      00026986736TRDU1 
5,116      0.9110        XDUB     15:58:43      00026986737TRDU1 
1,424      0.9070        XDUB     16:02:14      00026986761TRDU1 
1,000      0.9070        XDUB     16:02:14      00026986760TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  196486 
EQS News ID:  1470687 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1470687&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 24, 2022 09:11 ET (13:11 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
