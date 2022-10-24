Anzeige
Montag, 24.10.2022
Core One Labs News: Kommt jetzt tatsächlich die Übernahme?
24.10.2022 | 15:58
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Director Update

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Director Update

PR Newswire

London, October 24

Ashtead Group plc

24 October 2022

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Directorate Update

Ashtead Group plc announces that Lucinda Riches, non-executive director, has been appointed Chair designate of Greencoat UK Wind PLC, a company of which she has been a non-executive director since 2019 and senior independent director since 2022. Lucinda will take over as Chair following the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700

