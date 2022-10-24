ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Director Update
PR Newswire
London, October 24
Ashtead Group plc
24 October 2022
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Directorate Update
Ashtead Group plc announces that Lucinda Riches, non-executive director, has been appointed Chair designate of Greencoat UK Wind PLC, a company of which she has been a non-executive director since 2019 and senior independent director since 2022. Lucinda will take over as Chair following the 2023 Annual General Meeting.
Further enquiries:
Ashtead Group plc
Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700
ASHTEAD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de