ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Director Update

24 October 2022

Directorate Update

Ashtead Group plc announces that Lucinda Riches, non-executive director, has been appointed Chair designate of Greencoat UK Wind PLC, a company of which she has been a non-executive director since 2019 and senior independent director since 2022. Lucinda will take over as Chair following the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

