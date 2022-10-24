Pepperdata Unveils Autonomous FinOps for Kubernetes to Tame Runaway Cloud Costs

Pepperdata Delivers Automated Remediation of Cloud Spend Without Manual Tuning

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / This week at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2022, Pepperdata is announcing a brand-new Autonomous FinOps for Kubernetes (K8s) offering. The latest release enables executives, platform engineering and IT ops teams, and finops professionals managing Kubernetes workloads in public clouds to achieve desired economics from compute resources - without manual intervention or code changes. Benchmarks have shown organizations can slash their cloud costs by up to 60% by running Pepperdata's instance rightsizers, and scale and capacity optimizers continuously and autonomously. Come see us at booth S77 to learn more.

As public clouds have proliferated in recent years, so too have concerns about unpredictable bills and runaway costs. According to Gartner, spending on public cloud services will reach $500 billion by 2022, making 'FinOps' - financial operations specifically tailored to manage cloud costs - a top priority for businesses.

Pepperdata is at the forefront of this trend, providing solutions that help businesses get control of their runaway costs. It is the first company to offer an autonomous solution for optimizing big data workloads on-premises as well as on public clouds. With this announcement, they are also the first company to provide an autonomous solution for optimizing Kubernetes clusters in public clouds. As enterprises move more workloads to containers on Kubernetes, it's important that they have a way to automate away some of the tedium associated with ensuring those workloads run efficiently.

"Cloud computing has revolutionized how businesses operate," said Maneesh Dhir, CEO of Pepperdata. "But as more companies move to the cloud, they're finding that the cost of running applications can quickly spiral out of control. Our new Autonomous FinOps for Kubernetes offering solves this problem by automatically identifying and correcting inefficiencies in cloud-native autoscalers."

Existing FinOps tools provide a barrage of optimization suggestions, but these recommendations are often unrealized because engineering teams find them too burdensome to implement at scale. With Autonomous Optimization, however, these concerns are no longer an issue. The AI engine takes care of all the hard work - identifying opportunities for savings, recommending changes that can be made without impacting performance or reliability, and implementing those changes autonomously across an organization's entire Kubernetes infrastructure.

Customers can take advantage of the following new platform capabilities enable customers to minimize cloud cost overruns and maximize control over cloud budgets:

Cost allocation and visibility: Achieve container-level cost visibility by breaking down costs by Kubernetes object types to provide a holistic view of FinOps Instance Rightsizer: Recommend optimal instance types for workloads to reduce over-provisioning Scale optimization: Scale efficiently by using actual resource utilization, intelligent bin packing, and reclaiming waste Automatic remediation: Run optimizers continuously and autonomously by analyzing container cost data and runtime behavior

"Pepperdata provides great value insight and cost savings to the point where it pays for itself within months or sooner," said a Director of Big Data in the Health, Wellness, and Fitness category.

The company is seeing strong business growth and recognition from top analysts in the area of cloud cost management. It has earned High Performer in Cloud Cost Management, and Big Data Processing and Distribution, and High Performer Enterprise for Application Performance Monitoring, in the G2 Grid© Report in Fall 2022. It has also earned the "Users Love Us" badge in each of these categories.

Pepperdata's cloud-native experts are standing by at KubeCon booth S77 to help you implement Autonomous FinOps in your organization. If you cannot participate in person, our team will be happy to welcome you at our virtual booth. Drop by for a demo of our new capabilities and talk to our engineers directly.

