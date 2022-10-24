Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Torslanda Property Investment AB (publ) receives observation status (520/22)

Today, October 24, 2022, Västerport Holding AB ("Västerport") issued a press release with information about an acquisition of shares in Torslanda Property Investment AB (publ) (the "Company"), triggering a mandatory bid obligation under the Takeover rules for certain trading platforms issued by the Swedish Corporate Governance Board. According to the press release, Västerport intends to submit such a mandatory bid to the other shareholders in the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to disclose such an offer in respect of the company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Torslanda Property Investment AB (publ) (TORSAB, ISIN code SE0013914249, order book ID 105564) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB