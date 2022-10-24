Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Core One Labs News: Kommt jetzt tatsächlich die Übernahme?
24.10.2022 | 16:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Torslanda Property Investment AB (publ) receives observation status (520/22)

Today, October 24, 2022, Västerport Holding AB ("Västerport") issued a press
release with information about an acquisition of shares in Torslanda Property
Investment AB (publ) (the "Company"), triggering a mandatory bid obligation
under the Takeover rules for certain trading platforms issued by the Swedish
Corporate Governance Board. According to the press release, Västerport intends
to submit such a mandatory bid to the other shareholders in the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may
be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover
offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to disclose such an offer in
respect of the company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Torslanda Property Investment AB (publ) (TORSAB, ISIN code SE0013914249, order
book ID 105564) shall be given observation status. 



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
