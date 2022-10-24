Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - Toronto-based onsite fuel delivery service company, Canada Clean Fuels, announces its drivers-focused policy for truckers in Canada. The policy is aimed at attracting skilled drivers to the industry in order to fill the prevailing trucker shortage in the truck transportation sector. The announcement is aimed at making truck driving a more attractive and sustainable occupation for aspiring drivers across the country.

Labor market surveys and experts in the industry continue to highlight the issue of trucker shortage in Canada. Challenging factors like weather, long duty hours etc, often make the trucking job less attractive. Canada Clean Fuels identifies the absence of better wages and lack of incentives as other vital issues that worsen the situation. Therefore, the company believes that a drivers-focused policy would make truck driving a sustainable occupation and bring positive changes to the sector.

Currently, more than two hundred and fifty drivers (what the company calls fuel-technicians) are working with Canada Clean Fuels. Apart from their increased hourly pay, the truck drivers in the company are guaranteed a minimum number of working-hours a week and a monthly performance & safety bonus. They also get a year-end bonus plus a paid day off on their birthdays to spend and enjoy it with their families.

"Our aim is to rebuild respect for fuel-handling truck driving in particular and driving in general as an industry. We believe that truck drivers deserve appropriate remuneration as far as the challenges of their job are concerned. They also deserve more respect - truck driving is an important occupation and an essential part of the economy. Society takes for granted that everything we buy and use gets to us by truck. Our top drivers easily make over one hundred thousand dollars annually. Therefore, we hope that our fair-payment policy shows respect to the occupation", says Giovanni Angelucci, Vice President of Marketing and Sales of Canada Clean Fuels.

Canada Clean Fuels specializes in onsite fuel delivery service. It gets fuel to the trucks before they get on the road. The company ensures that the fuel needs of its clients are met timely to avoid the disastrous situation of empty equipment. They aim to fill trucks more efficiently and cost-effectively by providing flexible, safe, and efficient on-site refueling services. They ensure the availability of fuel trucks in and out of their clients' premises without affecting or interfering with their operations.

Canada Clean Fuels is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and was founded in 1999. The company specializes in fuel delivery service for a wide range of industries and sectors. They supply diesel, gas, biodiesel, propane, ethanol, and electrification services. Their onsite fueling services are available in many forms from onsite tanks to direct fleet fueling and are one of the biggest providers of biodiesel and biodiesel blends in North America.

