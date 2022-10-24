Apto Payments Partners with Ubiquity to Deliver World-Class Customer Service, Dispute Resolution

Leading fintech BPO to provide white-label customer service and dispute and chargeback resolution services

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / Apto Payments , a next-generation cards and payments company, today announced its partnership with Ubiquity , the leading business process outsourcer (BPO) for fintech, to provide white-label customer service and dispute and chargeback resolution services to Apto's clients.

Apto Payments, whose card issuing platform enables businesses to design and build corporate, disbursement, loyalty, neobank, and crypto cards in hours rather than months, selected Ubiquity because of the company's fintech experience, compliance acumen, and track record of helping challenger brands scale exceptional customer experience (CX) cost-effectively.

The partnership comes as businesses face high inflation, difficulty in recruiting and retaining staff, and a dramatic decrease in funding that has put even more pressure on fintechs to achieve profitability quickly. In Q2 2022, global fintech funding dropped to its lowest level ($20.4 billion) since Q4 2020, according to CB Insights. CX management is critical to profitability and long-term business sustainability because when done well, you can reduce servicing costs per cardholder while driving the kind of CX that keeps customers coming back.

"We believe that any company of any size in any industry should be empowered to design and launch new kinds of innovative card programs," said Meg Nakamura, co-founder and CEO of Apto Payments. "However, no card program is going to succeed without best-in-class customer support and dispute and chargeback management. With Ubiquity delivering both, we can focus on enhancing and expanding our core business, and so can our clients."

"Ubiquity was founded to provide fintechs with higher quality customer support and compliant banking operations at scale," said Peg Johnson, SVP of fintech for Ubiquity. "By partnering with an innovator like Apto Payments, whose expertise in compliance and regulatory matters aligns with Ubiquity's, we can deliver on that promise. Together, we are raising the bar for what clients can expect from their processing partners and what customers can expect from their card providers."

To learn more about the partnership or how fintechs work with CX management partners, visit Ubiquity at booth 2333 at Money20/20 in Las Vegas this week.

About Apto Payments

Apto Payments is a one-stop-shop card issuing platform that allows customers to launch cards with confidence and ease. By offering a single provider for robust developer tools and full program management, including regulatory advisory services and white glove cardholder support, Apto Payments minimizes the complexity of card issuing. Apto Payments reduces the barriers to entry to launching physical and virtual cards for corporate expenses, disbursements, reward programs, and more, in just a few steps. Apto Payments is committed to launching and supporting the most innovative card programs. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit www.aptopayments.com .

About Ubiquity

Recognized as the #1 CX provider for disruptors and innovators across financial services, healthcare, and e-commerce, Ubiquity was founded on the belief that our clients and their customers deserve better. Headquartered in New York City with delivery locations in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, Ubiquity provides multilingual, end-to-end solutions for customer experience management, back-office operations, and business transformation, and is proudly certified as a Great Place to Work®. Visit us at ubiquity.com and connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

