Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - Spectrum Tuition, the Melbourne-based remote and in-person tutoring firm, has revealed its plans to use its services as a means of helping to solve Australia's current educational crisis.

The firm has developed an online programme with tutors that can cater to students who are at different levels to learn on demand within the classroom.

Currently, the Australian federal government is predicting a shortfall of more than 4,000 high school teachers by 2025. Across both primary and secondary schools, senior members of staff are underlining the extent of the issue. More than 80% of principals report that it has grown 'much harder' to fill staff vacancies, while 59% of teachers surveyed stress that teachers are planning to quit the profession.

Spectrum Tuition, which was founded in 2001, provides a solution to the increasingly scarce number of teachers and aims to increase the quality of a student's educational experience.

As part of the announcement, Spectrum Tuition emphasizes that it provides each university student that it recruits with an array of tools and educational resources, which ensures classes are of a consistent high quality. The rigorous initial and on-going training, combined with the unique curriculum and online reporting system, provides the essential learning environment to ensure that every child being tutored receives a consistent level of educational support. By recruiting the highest-scoring university students, the tuition firm ensures that the tutors have both a passion for and in-depth expertise in the specific subject being taught.



The long-running tuition firm predominantly focuses on English and Mathematics, both of which will be based on Spectrum Tuition's uniquely created curriculum. This aims to teach students topics in a way that is more engaging, draws on current educational research as well as building a foundation from which each student can progress through the course logically and efficiently. Senior officials from Spectrum Tuition underline that a more standard curriculum will ensure that different learning needs are addressed in every classroom.

In order to gauge the level that each child is currently at before starting a Spectrum Tuition course, the company carries out a free assessment to assess this. Once this has been established, the firm provides a variety of online and in-person tutoring options tailored to each student's individual needs and ability.

In addition to the general curriculum classes, Spectrum Tuition also offers structured, in-depth courses designed to help schoolchildren with specialized scholarships and selective exam preparation. Furthermore, the company provides weekly assessments, where the results are tracked via an online portal that can be accessed anywhere around the world.

"We are proud to cater for a range of abilities through our Spectrum Tuition courses. This is made possible by the fact that we recruit some of the best undergraduates and postgraduates from top universities across Australia to be our tutors, who can then provide unrivalled levels of insight into their specialist subjects. As Australia continues to grapple with the ongoing education crisis, we have ensured that our students are safeguarded against this, and that they will continue to receive the best possible education," concludes Thuy Pham, Founder of Spectrum Tuition.



Media Contact

Name: Karla Fuderanan

Email: enquiries@spectrumtuition.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141649