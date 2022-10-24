JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team to Host the Virtual Investor Pioneering Regenerative Medicine Without Immunosuppression Roundtable Event Featuring iTolerance, Inc.

- Live moderated video webcast roundtable with members of the iTolerance management team to be held on Thursday, October 27th at 3:00 PM ET -

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor Pioneering Regenerative Medicine Without Immunosuppression Roundtable Event on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET. Access the event here.

iTolerance is an early-stage privately held regenerative medicine company developing technologies to enable tissue, organoid or cell therapy without the need for life-long immunosuppression. During the event, the Company will discuss its iTOL-100 platform technology, a biotechnology-derived Strepavidin-FasL fusion protein, a synthetic form of the naturally occurring protein FasL, mixed with a biotin-PEG microgel (SA-FasL microgel) that potentially allows for convenient and effective co-administration with implanted cells or organoids to induce local immune tolerance without the need for life-long immunosuppression. In pre-clinical studies, iTolerance's platform has been shown to establish durable, localized immune tolerance, allowing the implanted tissue, organoid or cell therapy to function as a replacement for damaged native cells.

In addition to the moderated portion of the event, all investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Virtual Investor Pioneering Regenerative Medicine Without Immunosuppression Roundtable Event featuring iTolerance will be available on virtualinvestorco.com. A webcast replay will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

