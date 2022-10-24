According to state-run agency RVO, solar may reach 17.6 GW of installed capacity by year-end, thus becoming able to cover more than 12% of the country's electricity demand.The Netherlands may add another 3.3 GW of new PV capacity in 2022, which would be enough to bring its installed solar power to a total of 17.6 GW. This emerges from new numbers released by the country's state-run Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland (RVO) agency, which reveals that, if the above-mentioned numbers will be confirmed by actual deployment, all PV systems installed in the country may cover more than 12% of its ...

