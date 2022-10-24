Vastned Belgium: Interim statement from the Board of Directors as at 30 September 2022

• Vastned Belgium achieves a positive net result of € 11.9 million.



• Increase of the expected EPRA earnings per share for 2022 to € 2.55 - € 2.60 (from € 2.45 - € 2.55) despite the uncertain outlook.



• High occupancy rate of 99.0% underlines the quality of the real estate portfolio.

• Highly stable collection rate (99.6%) of rental income during the first nine months of 2022.• Slight decrease (€ -1.0 million or -0.3%) in the value of the existing real estate portfolio compared to the previous financial year.• € 40.8 million in unused credit facilities available.• Low debt ratio of 27.2% provides sufficient protection for shareholders in the current, volatile, economic environment.• Sven Bosman's appointment as Operational Managing Director made permanent.

