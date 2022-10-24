Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, is pleased to announce new board member, Mike Lund increasing the Board of Directors from four to five.

Mike Lund



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7944/141702_MikeL_BioPic1.jpg

Additionally, Mike will serve as a consultant in the areas of sales growth and operations. Consulting fees will paid through the issuance of common shares of the Company quarterly in arrears at a deemed price equivalent to [the discounted market price at the time of issuance].

Mike is a seasoned executive with over 35 years of experience in retail, consumer packaged goods, food manufacturing and global agribusiness. He has held leadership roles within retail at Loblaws, Sobeys and McKesson; was President of a private food manufacturing business; and had international commercial responsibilities in the agribusiness sector with Bunge.

Mike is a strategic leader who has a detailed understanding of brand building, sales and operations from the perspective of both retailers and brand owners. His experience provides a unique perspective of the requirements of launching and growing brands from field to fork in the North American retail environment.

"As we continue to grow Boosh and Beanfields sales throughout North America we are thrilled to have Mike on board to leverage his vast experience in both retail and consumer packaged goods to support our growth," states CEO and Founder, Connie Marples. "We are extremely optimistic about the trajectory we are on and his experience will be invaluable to the team."

Connie Marples

Founder/CEO

connie@booshfood.com

Telephone: 778 840 1700

www.Booshfood.com

www.beanfields.com

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:



Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com) offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. Through a separate subsidiary, Beautiful Beanfields, (www.beanfields.com) the Company owns Beanfields, a plant-based chip brand sold in over 7,000 stores throughout North America. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's expectations concerning the size of the Financing, its ability to close the Financing in whole or in part or at all and its plan for the proceeds of the Financing. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141702