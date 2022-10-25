Company Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2023.

Sales were $1.15 billion, down 12 percent in US dollars and 7 percent in constant currency, compared to Q2 of the prior year. This performance reflects a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Category sales in US dollars grew 2 percent in Video Collaboration and declined 2 percent in Pointing Devices compared to Q2 of the prior year. Sales in these categories in constant currency grew 7 percent and 3 percent respectively. Gaming and Keyboard Combos sales declined 10 percent and 15 percent in US dollars respectively, and 4 percent and 10 percent in constant currency, compared to Q2 of the prior year.

GAAP operating income declined 29 percent to $127 million, compared to $179 million in the same quarter a year ago. Non-GAAP operating income declined 26 percent to $156 million, compared to $211 million in the same quarter a year ago.

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) declined 38 percent to $0.50, compared to $0.81 in the same quarter a year ago. Non-GAAP EPS declined 20 percent to $0.84, compared to $1.05 in the same quarter a year ago.

Cash flow from operations was $73 million, compared to negative $63 million in the same quarter a year ago. In the quarter, the Company returned $276 million of cash to shareholders through its annual dividend payment and share repurchases.

"As we enter the holiday season we continue to drive innovation, announcing more than 20 products which tap into the long-term trends of hybrid work, video everywhere, gaming and digital content creation," said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. "In the face of global macroeconomic headwinds we will continue to pursue operational excellence and deliver industry-leading innovation."

Chief Financial Officer

Separately, Logitech also announced that Nate Olmstead, chief financial officer, will be leaving the Company. Logitech will be launching a search and Mr. Olmstead currently plans to stay on as CFO through the transition.

"Over the past nearly four years, Nate has been an incredible partner. His leadership helped steer Logitech through an unprecedented pandemic and period of extraordinary growth," said Bracken Darrell. "Nate has built a world-class finance team and I'm grateful for his contribution."

"I am honored to have been part of the transformational change Logitech has undergone these last four years," said Nate Olmstead. "I'm proud of the strong finance team we have in place and excited about what's ahead for Logitech."

Outlook

Logitech reaffirmed its Fiscal Year 2023 outlook of between negative 8 percent and negative 4 percent sales growth in constant currency, and between $650 million and $750 million in non-GAAP operating income.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency

To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges, loss on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under "Supplemental Financial Information" after the tables below. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency, a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the Fiscal Year 2023 outlook.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022, secular growth trends, operational performance, product innovation, product launches, executive leadership, and outlook for Fiscal Year 2023 sales growth and non-GAAP operating income, and related assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this press release involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech's actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions and other factors and their impact, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, changes in inflation levels and monetary policies; if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of demand variability, supply shortages and other supply chain challenges; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors' products; if we do not efficiently manage our spending; our expectations regarding our restructuring efforts, including the timing thereof; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade regulations, policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; if we do not successfully execute on strategic acquisitions and investments; risks associated with acquisitions; and the effect of changes to our effective income tax rates. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech's periodic filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales 1,148,951 1,306,267 2,308,816 2,618,325 Cost of goods sold 707,026 760,268 1,404,246 1,499,334 Amortization of intangible assets 3,145 3,836 6,187 7,902 Gross profit 438,780 542,163 898,383 1,111,089 Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 202,091 256,627 431,469 508,941 Research and development 69,009 68,661 144,526 137,907 General and administrative 26,589 33,271 62,449 73,813 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 2,873 5,107 6,242 10,324 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (925 (2,399 Restructuring charges, net 10,817 11 10,817 11 Total operating expenses 311,379 362,752 655,503 728,597 Operating income 127,401 179,411 242,880 382,492 Interest income 3,459 201 4,908 517 Other income (expense), net (25,397 (6,703 (19,773 1,732 Income before income taxes 105,463 172,909 228,015 384,741 Provision for income taxes 23,372 33,453 45,088 58,444 Net income 82,091 139,456 182,927 326,297 Net income per share: Basic 0.50 0.83 1.12 1.94 Diluted 0.50 0.81 1.11 1.90 Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 163,186 168,389 163,937 168,380 Diluted 164,328 171,343 165,371 171,682

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited September 30, March 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 2022 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 868,501 1,328,716 Accounts receivable, net 772,731 675,604 Inventories 879,979 933,124 Other current assets 136,924 135,478 Total current assets 2,658,135 3,072,922 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 113,327 109,807 Goodwill 449,892 448,175 Other intangible assets, net 73,495 83,779 Other assets 350,050 320,722 Total assets 3,644,899 4,035,405 Current liabilities: Accounts payable 546,563 636,306 Accrued and other current liabilities 663,621 784,848 Total current liabilities 1,210,184 1,421,154 Non-current liabilities: Income taxes payable 97,450 83,380 Other non-current liabilities 168,704 132,133 Total liabilities 1,476,338 1,636,667 Shareholders' equity: Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value: 30,148 30,148 Issued shares 173,106 at September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capitals 50,000 at September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital 17,311 at September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 Additional paid-in capital 106,130 129,925 Shares in treasury, at cost 10,943 at September 30, 2022 and 7,855 at March 31, 2022 (824,650 (632,893 Retained earnings 2,995,927 2,975,681 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (138,994 (104,123 Total shareholders' equity 2,168,561 2,398,738 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,644,899 4,035,405

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 82,091 139,456 182,927 326,297 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 18,662 23,012 37,288 43,474 Amortization of intangible assets 6,015 8,625 12,244 17,468 Loss on investments 22,934 2,032 11,577 961 Share-based compensation expense 12,245 24,022 35,935 47,673 Deferred income taxes 2,775 10,966 3,040 6,808 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (925 (2,399 Other 242 14 118 1,059 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (77,337 (186,316 (121,909 (113,008 Inventories 22,114 (52,422 21,790 (167,588 Other assets (175 (17,644 4,757 (48,440 Accounts payable (8,320 (39,862 (78,354 (155,482 Accrued and other liabilities (8,322 26,164 (72,157 (134,671 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 72,924 (62,878 37,256 (177,848 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (25,821 (22,718 (45,384 (47,232 Investment in privately held companies (187 (400 (2,275 (901 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (5,839 (15,586 Purchases of deferred compensation investments (1,577 (1,375 (2,499 (2,466 Proceeds from sales of deferred compensation investments 1,493 1,632 2,436 2,977 Net cash used in investing activities (26,092 (22,861 (53,561 (63,208 Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of cash dividends (158,680 (159,410 (158,680 (159,410 Payment of contingent consideration for business acquisition (5,954 (5,954 Purchases of registered shares (116,942 (119,508 (237,561 (174,380 Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights 12,850 13,886 12,850 16,636 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (2,598 (4,340 (26,742 (54,751 Net cash used in financing activities (271,324 (269,372 (416,087 (371,905 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (13,664 (5,314 (27,823 (70 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (238,156 (360,425 (460,215 (613,031 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 1,106,657 1,497,721 1,328,716 1,750,327 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 868,501 1,137,296 868,501 1,137,296

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, NET SALES 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Net sales by product category: Pointing Devices 185,200 189,014 (2 368,483 371,892 (1 Keyboards Combos 200,853 236,272 (15 428,573 454,629 (6 PC Webcams 60,166 94,471 (36 119,552 204,389 (42 Tablet Other Accessories 54,203 80,801 (33 120,788 160,073 (25 Gaming (1) 297,676 330,777 (10 580,482 666,174 (13 Video Collaboration 236,180 231,653 2 482,422 466,538 3 Mobile Speakers 39,195 39,492 (1 61,505 67,976 (10 Audio Wearables 73,271 98,078 (25 142,717 214,685 (34 Other (2) 2,207 5,709 (61 4,294 11,969 (64 Total Sales 1,148,951 1,306,267 (12 2,308,816 2,618,325 (12

(1) Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs. (2) Other includes Smart Home.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (A) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross profit GAAP 438,780 542,163 898,383 1,111,089 Share-based compensation expense 1,443 2,102 2,904 3,471 Amortization of intangible assets 3,145 3,836 6,187 7,902 Gross profit Non-GAAP 443,368 548,101 907,474 1,122,462 Gross margin GAAP 38.2 41.5 38.9 42.4 Gross margin Non-GAAP 38.6 42.0 39.3 42.9 Operating expenses GAAP 311,379 362,752 655,503 728,597 Less: Share-based compensation expense 10,802 21,920 33,031 44,202 Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 2,873 5,107 6,242 10,324 Less: Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (925 (2,399 Less: Restructuring charges, net 10,817 11 10,817 11 Operating expenses Non-GAAP 286,887 336,639 605,413 676,459 % of net sales GAAP 27.1 27.8 28.4 27.8 % of net sales Non-GAAP 25.0 25.8 26.2 25.8 Operating income GAAP 127,401 179,411 242,880 382,492 Share-based compensation expense 12,245 24,022 35,935 47,673 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 6,018 8,943 12,429 18,226 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (925 (2,399 Restructuring charges, net 10,817 11 10,817 11 Operating income Non-GAAP 156,481 211,462 302,061 446,003 % of net sales GAAP 11.1 13.7 10.5 14.6 % of net sales Non-GAAP 13.6 16.2 13.1 17.0 Net income GAAP 82,091 139,456 182,927 326,297 Share-based compensation expense 12,245 24,022 35,935 47,673 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 6,018 8,943 12,429 18,226 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (925 (2,399 Restructuring charges, net 10,817 11 10,817 11 Loss on investments 22,934 2,032 11,577 961 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment 3,607 6,825 7,066 (591 Net income Non-GAAP 137,712 180,364 260,751 390,178 Net income per share: Diluted GAAP 0.50 0.81 1.11 1.90 Diluted Non-GAAP 0.84 1.05 1.58 2.27 Shares used to compute net income per share: Diluted GAAP and Non-GAAP 164,328 171,343 165,371 171,682

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE 2022 2021 2022 2021 Share-based Compensation Expense Cost of goods sold 1,443 2,102 2,904 3,471 Marketing and selling 7,429 9,758 17,226 18,288 Research and development 3,280 4,724 8,812 9,785 General and administrative 93 7,438 6,993 16,129 Total share-based compensation expense 12,245 24,022 35,935 47,673 Income tax expense (benefit) 102 (3,285 (4,220 (19,879 Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax expense (benefit) 12,347 20,737 31,715 27,794

*Note: These preliminary results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and prior periods presented, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:

Share-based compensation expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.

Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.

Acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition. We incurred expenses and credits in connection with our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related costs include all incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. Fair value of contingent consideration is associated with our estimates of the value of earn-outs in connection with certain acquisitions. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs and credits, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.

Restructuring charges, net. These expenses are associated with restructuring plans, and will vary based on the initiatives in place during any given period. Restructuring charges may include costs related to employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain contracts as well as other costs resulting from our restructuring initiatives. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.

Loss (gain) on investments. We recognize losses (gains) related to our investments in various companies, which vary depending on the operational and financial performance of the companies in which we invest. These amounts include our losses (earnings) on equity method investments, investment impairments and losses (gains) resulting from sales or other events related to our investments. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such losses (gains) are not reflective of our ongoing operations.

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above and other events; the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying items, the mix of income and losses in jurisdictions and the relevant tax rates in which we operate.

Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be reflected in the Company's financial results for the foreseeable future. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial information.

Additional Supplemental Financial Information Constant Currency

In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.

