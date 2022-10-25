Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Core One Labs News: Kommt jetzt tatsächlich die Übernahme?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.10.2022 | 05:03
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali: THE FIRST WESTIN IN UBUD WELCOMES TRAVELERS TO A SERENE WELLNESS ESCAPE.

BALI, Indonesia, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Known as a brand wellness-focused, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali invites guest taking comfort and wellness to the next level through the brand's Six Pillars of Well-being unveils The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali the brand's first hotel in Ubud area. This resort features 120 contemporary guestrooms, suites and villas, each equipped with the Heavenly Bed includes Lavender Balms as a bedside amenity and Heavenly Bath will deliver total relaxation.

Get Ready to Rise at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali featuring a natural running trail and signature spa experiences set amidst rolling green hills, rice paddies and the winding Wos River.

Numerous dining options including the all-day dining venue Tabia, which offers international cuisine and local specialties, set within an expansive indoor-and-outdoor space offer a selection of healthy dishes from Westin's Eat Well menu. Tall Trees offers a splendid dining experience complemented with an unrivaled view of the river and tropical forest. Tasty light bites, refreshing cocktails and drinks are available at The Lobby Bar that is set in a full bar concept with a smart design.

A reflection of our commitment to wellness, Heavenly Spa by WestinTMoffers uplifting wellness programs that focus on holistic health to replenish your mind and body. The relaxing spa facilities feature five treatment rooms as well as four outdoor spa pavilions overlooking the natural scenery, plus a jacuzzi and steam room. There is also an open-air pavilion with stunning views of the surrounding landscape for early-risers to partake in morning yoga and meditation classes.

Guests looking to stay fit while traveling can make use of the 24/7 Westin WORKOUT Fitness Studio or run like local with RunWESTIN . Kids can splash around the nearby children's pool which features a miniature waterfall to blend in with the natural surroundings and is situated next to the Westin Family Kids Club where adventurous activities and guided, interactive programming await young guests.

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali is also a convenient choice for meetings and special events with two flexible meeting rooms that situated at the main hotel entrance for convenient access. When combined, the two connecting Chakra and Prana meeting rooms encompass a total of 160 sqm.

In addition to relaxing at the resort, guests can visit the center of Ubud within a short driving distance from the resort such as Ubud Monkey Forest, Ubud Royal Palace, Ubud Art Market or Tegalalang and many more.

For reservations, please visit www.westinubud.com or call to +62 361 301 8989.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1926689/The_Westin_Ubud.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-first-westin-in-ubud-welcomes-travelers-to-a-serene-wellness-escape-301656062.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.