Dienstag, 25.10.2022
Takeover Spekulation entfacht! Hier spielt die Musik des Kursgewinnes!
WKN: A0MQ1C ISIN: SG9999003735 
Frankfurt
25.10.22
08:03 Uhr
16,900 Euro
-1,000
-5,59 %
PR Newswire
25.10.2022 | 08:04
XP POWER LTD - Holding(s) in Company

XP POWER LTD - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, October 24

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

SG9999003735

Issuer Name

XP Power Ltd

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Aggregate of abrdn plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios

City of registered office (if applicable)

Edinburgh

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

21-Oct-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Oct-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached9.8768030.0000009.8768031,949,167
Position of previous notification (if applicable)12.2143600.00000012.214360

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
SG99990037351,949,1679.876803
Sub Total 8.A1,949,1679.876803

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
abrdn plc
abrdn plcabrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited
abrdn plcabrdn Investment Management Limited7.7261710.0000007.726171
abrdn plc
abrdn plcAberdeen Asset Management PLC
abrdn plcAberdeen Asset Managers Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

In reference to Section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

12. Date of Completion

24-Oct-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Aberdeen, United Kingdom

© 2022 PR Newswire
