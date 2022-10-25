Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.10.2022
Takeover Spekulation entfacht! Hier spielt die Musik des Kursgewinnes!
Gaming Realms PLC: Gaming Realms Launches Content in Connecticut

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Gaming Realms plc (AIM:GMR), the developer and licensor of mobile focused gaming content, is pleased to announce that it officially launched its content in Connecticut, United States with its partner DraftKings Inc.

The launch sees an initial 5 games go live, with a further 9 set to be released shortly. Users will be able to play some of the Company's top titles including Lucky Larry's Lobstermania Slingo, Blackjack X-Change, and our collaboration with the American Cancer Society - Slingo Gems.

Michael Buckley, Executive Chairman of Gaming Realms, commented: "The USA is a significant growth market for us, and we are delighted that our content is now live in Connecticut, which is their fourth largest iGaming state.

"We have a number of new operator launches in the pipeline, and we expect to continue the expansion of our popular Slingo content on a global basis."

Enquiries:

Gaming Realms plc

Michael Buckley, Executive Chairman

Mark Segal, CFO

0845 123 3773

Peel Hunt LLP - NOMAD and broker

George Sellar

Andrew Clark

Lalit Bose

020 7418 8900

Yellow Jersey

Charles Goodwin

Annabelle Wills

07747 788 221

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gaming Realms PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722099/Gaming-Realms-Launches-Content-in-Connecticut

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
