Das Instrument 8MW GB00BF01VL55 ACE LIBERTY+STONE LS -,25 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.10.2022

The instrument 8MW GB00BF01VL55 ACE LIBERTY+STONE LS -,25 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.10.2022



Das Instrument OIC NL0010558797 OCI N.V. EO 0,02 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.10.2022

The instrument OIC NL0010558797 OCI N.V. EO 0,02 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 26.10.2022

