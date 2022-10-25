The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 25.10.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 25.10.2022Aktien1 SE0018040784 Cinis Fertilizer AB2 CA92255G2027 Vegano Foods Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 GB00BPX4MQ32 Belvedere Leisure Resorts PLC2 DE000PF99X50 BNP Paribas Emissions- und Handelsgesellschaft mbH3 US63743HFF47 National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp.4 US637432PA73 National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp.5 XS2550206333 Northumbrian Water Finance PLC6 US760942BE11 Uruguay, Republik7 IE000LYBU7X5 HSBC MSCI World Value ESG UCITS ETF8 IE000C692SN6 HSBC MSCI World Small Cap ESG UCITS ETF