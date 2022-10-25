The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 25.10.2022
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 25.10.2022
Aktien
1 SE0018040784 Cinis Fertilizer AB
2 CA92255G2027 Vegano Foods Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 GB00BPX4MQ32 Belvedere Leisure Resorts PLC
2 DE000PF99X50 BNP Paribas Emissions- und Handelsgesellschaft mbH
3 US63743HFF47 National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp.
4 US637432PA73 National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp.
5 XS2550206333 Northumbrian Water Finance PLC
6 US760942BE11 Uruguay, Republik
7 IE000LYBU7X5 HSBC MSCI World Value ESG UCITS ETF
8 IE000C692SN6 HSBC MSCI World Small Cap ESG UCITS ETF
