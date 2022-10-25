OCI said its US unit, Mission Solar Energy, would begin production of M10 PV panels at its Texas manufacturing facility in 2023.South Korean polysilicon producer OCI announced it will raise the annual production capacity at its US solar module factory in San Antonio, Texas, operated by its Mission Solar Energy unit, from 210 MW to 1 GW. OCI said this expansion plan will require an investment of around $40 million. Mission Solar Energy is aiming to start commercial operations of its new production lines by the end of 2023. The manufacturing facility, which currently produces only panels for residential ...

