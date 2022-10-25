Royal Philips: Philips highlights latest advances in stroke care at the 2022 World Stroke Congress

October 25, 2022

Philips showcases innovations in its end-to-end stroke care pathway solutions aimed at improving treatment and quality of life for stroke patients

Symposium hosted by Philips features leading clinical experts discussing early detection of stroke, new guidelines for reperfusion therapy, and the health economic impact of a novel stroke pathway: direct-to-angio-suite

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips , October 26-29, Singapore). Philips' end-to-end stroke care solutions help advance stroke care through early detection and an optimized workflow that reduces the time to treatment - a key factor in delivering the best stroke patient outcomes. To connect information, technologies, and people across the stroke care pathway, enabling care teams to work quickly and act decisively, Philips works closely with stroke care partners such as MedTech stroke care company Nicolab , who will join Philips at the 2022 World Stroke Congress.

Globally, one in four adults over the age of 25 will suffer a stroke in their lifetime [1], making it the leading cause of disability and the second leading cause of death worldwide [2]. The key to improving outcomes for stroke patients is to provide treatment as quickly as possible. Physicians in an emergency stroke setting are fighting the clock and under intense pressure to make optimal treatment decisions. Despite the imperative for speed, care teams currently lose valuable time due to gaps in communication, information, and access to stroke expertise.

"This World Stroke Day we are committed to improving stroke care," said Angelique Balguid, Head of Marketing for Neurovascular Portfolio at Philips. "At each vital step, from early detection to treatment and recovery, we are collaborating with caregivers to speed up the stroke care pathway, because every minute matters for stroke patients. We aim to push the boundaries and set new standards, so that clinicians can act faster, improve outcomes, and grow access to care."

Challenging the status quo of stroke care

On Wednesday, October 26, from 12:00 to 13:00 in Hall Summit 2 at this year's World Stroke Congress, Philips will host a satellite symposium with talks from leading clinical stroke care experts, featuring Drs. Rotem Sivan-Hoffman, Head of the Radiology Department at Meir Medical Center (Haifa, Israel) and founder and Chief Medical Officer at CVAid, Prof. dr. Wim H. Van Zwam, PhD, Interventional Radiologist at Maastricht University Medical Center (Maastricht, The Netherlands), and Dr. Marc Ribó, PhD, interventional neurologist at University Hospital Vall d'Hebron, (Barcelona,Spain). The discussion will be moderated by Philips' Angelique Balguid and explore a range of topics, including the early detection of stroke, new guidelines for reperfusion therapy, and the health-economic impact of a novel stroke pathway: the direct-to-angio-suite approach.

Solutions across the stroke care pathway

Philips' comprehensive stroke suite includes solutions for stroke monitoring and communication in ambulances, tele-stroke patient assessment, diagnostic imaging and analysis, image-guided therapy, neurological monitoring and assessment, and more. These solutions are aimed at improving diagnostic confidence and time to treatment, and helping reduce the risk of a second stroke.



Philips Neuro suite is based on the company's Image Guided Therapy System - Azurion (https://www.philips.com.au/healthcare/resources/landing/azurion). This suite is delivering the latest advances in interventional neuroradiology, such as the company's industry-leading CT-like SmartCT (https://www.philips.com.au/healthcare/product/HCNCVC846/smartct-3d-visualization-and-measurement-solution) 3D visualization and measurement tool, to assist interventional neuroradiologists with diagnosis and treatment.

(https://www.philips.com.au/healthcare/resources/landing/azurion). This suite is delivering the latest advances in interventional neuroradiology, such as the company's industry-leading CT-like (https://www.philips.com.au/healthcare/product/HCNCVC846/smartct-3d-visualization-and-measurement-solution) 3D visualization and measurement tool, to assist interventional neuroradiologists with diagnosis and treatment. . Philips' solutions leverage the advanced CT capabilities of the company's Spectral CT 7500 (https://www.philips.com.au/healthcare/resources/landing/spectral-ct-7500) spectral CT scanner to improve diagnostic capabilities for radiologists. The Spectral CT 7500 offers enhanced gray and white matter differentiation [3] and improved image quality for the detection of subtle hemorrhage [4] and may help in the detection of ischemic stroke through enhanced visualization of vascular anatomy.





(https://www.philips.com.au/healthcare/resources/landing/spectral-ct-7500) spectral CT scanner to improve diagnostic capabilities for radiologists. The Spectral CT 7500 offers enhanced gray and white matter differentiation [3] and improved image quality for the detection of subtle hemorrhage [4] and may help in the detection of ischemic stroke through enhanced visualization of vascular anatomy. Philips is also integrating cloud-based, end-to-end, artificial intelligence-based [5] stroke triage, communication, and management solutions through StrokeViewer (http://strokeviewer.nico-lab.com/), via its partnership with Nicolab, aiming to improve patient outcomes by connecting care teams to optimize the overall stroke workflow.





(http://strokeviewer.nico-lab.com/), via its partnership with Nicolab, aiming to improve patient outcomes by connecting care teams to optimize the overall stroke workflow. Supporting post-stroke remote telemetry, Philips Holter - ePatch - (https://www.gobio.com/epatch/?campaignid=12233588327&adgroupid=117397265716&keyword=holter%20ekg) replaces the cumbersome setup of conventional Holter monitors with a small unobtrusive body sensor and patch adhered to the patient's sternum for up to 14 days of continuous, high-quality electrocardiogram (ECG) recording for reliable diagnosis [6] of patients with atrial fibrillation (AF). Philips also provides an end-to-end service to support practices in the deployment of ePatch, enabling efficient workflows, enhancing the patient experience, and providing robust data analysis using cloud-based AI-enabled Philips Cardiologs (https://cardiologs.com/) software.

The future of stroke care

To learn more about Philips' stroke care solutions and stroke management click here . A media backgrounder on how Philips is enabling the future of stroke care by connecting and integrating the patient journey can be found here .

Social responsibility

Earlier this week, the Philips Foundation announcedit is exploring the possibilities of deploying Philips' expertise in stroke care in underserved settings, as well as supporting several projects designed to identify best practices and scalable initiatives to create a bedrock for better stroke care, such as the support of the development of a new online platform called Collavidence to increase stroke research funding.

[1] World Stroke Organization

[2] Global Burden of Stroke, PubMed.

[3] Neuhaus V, et al. Improvement of image quality in unenhanced dual-layer CT of the head using virtual monoenergetic images compared with polyenergetic single-energy CT. Invest Radiol. 2017;52 )

[6] Patient will need to replace patch on day 5 of wear, or sooner as required





