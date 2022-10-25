NTT DATA Business Solutions AG: NTT DATA Receives SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Customer Success Management

Named a finalist in Employee Experience Impact category during partner briefing at SuccessConnect 2022

BIELEFELD, Germany, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA today announced that it received an SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Customer Success Management. It was also named a finalist in the Employee Experience Impact category. Awards were presented by SAP to top-performing partners for outstanding contributions related to SAP SuccessFactors solutions. Award winners - in partnership with SAP - help customers innovate, gain rapid results, grow sustainably and run more simply.





"Cloud-based SAP SuccessFactors solutions are among the key factors for a successful digital transformation," said Norbert Rotter, CEO NTT DATA Business Solutions AG and SVP NTT DATA. "Belonging to the award winners the first time SAP bestowed the SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award is an honor. This highlights even more the successful cooperation of SAP and NTT DATA in a global strategic partnership."

Nominations are based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee then determines winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance.

"This prestigious award not only recognizes your hard-earned success, but also serves as a beacon for customers," said Nick Holmes, VP, Global Strategic Alliances, SAP SuccessFactors. "I want to congratulate NTT DATA on your valuable contribution over the past year, and I hope that you take time to celebrate this win."

SAP SuccessFactors solutions help to enable companies to simplify and speed up all personnel administration processes, from accounting to master data management. Intelligent self-services ensure personal data transparency, reduce the workload for the personnel department and support employees in taking the initiative in personnel-related processes. Routine tasks like recording hours worked and activities completed are carried out automatically. In addition, the suite of solutions offers digital processes for continuing education, performance reviews and target agreements. NTT DATA has been an SAP SuccessFactors partner since 2021.

NTT DATA received its award during SuccessConnect 2022, a gathering of business, IT and HR leaders to discuss successful strategies to create a sustainable workforce and profitable business.

