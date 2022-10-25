Dutch/Swiss biotech company Micreos announced today it has secured its next funding round of €25 million in growth capital and for clinical development of its endolysin technology platform, set to replace antibiotics in many areas. This technology enables for the first time targeted killing of only the unwanted bacteria, regardless of resistance.

The funding comprises growth capital for Gladskin, the company's specialized skincare brand, for people suffering from inflammatory skin conditions such as acne, eczema and rosacea. Last year Gladskin already helped hundreds of thousands of people in Europe and the USA, many of them experiencing a life-changing impact.

Proceeds are also earmarked for Micreos' pharmaceutical program. This includes the clinical development of endolysins against staphylococci (including MRSA) for Bloodstream Infections, Atopic Dermatitis, Diabetic Foot Ulcers and Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma, a type of skin cancer associated with the presence of S. aureus bacteria on the skin.

Over the past year Micreos separated its Pharmaceutical business from its 'Over the Counter' Consumer Health business. Micreos CEO Mark Offerhaus: "With this restructuring we align business and market requirements, enabling each business to pursue its own growth strategy. This is especially important for the pharmaceutical business, which is capital intensive and which we consider extremely promising. Direct investments in the Micreos Pharma, headed by Matt Regan, will now be possible.''

Endolysins

Endolysins are naturally occurring enzymes that have the ability to target only harmful bacteria, while preserving the beneficial ones that form an important part of our natural defense, often referred to as our microbiome. Endolysins are safe and environmentally friendly. Because of their working mechanism, development of resistance is not expected and antibiotic resistance is not relevant.

Micreos

Micreos develops targeted antibacterial solutions based on endolysin- and phage technology as a sustainable alternative for antibiotics. The group has pioneered the development of this technology and brought the world the first endolysin-based precision antibacterials.

The group's head office is based in The Hague, NL. Micreos Pharmaceuticals has headquarters in Zug, CH, a Discovery and Technology Center in Wädenswil, CH, and a Development Team in Bilthoven, NL. Gladskin is based in the Netherlands, with offices in the USA, Germany, France and the UK. Micreos Food Safety is based in Wageningen, NL and markets FDA-and USDA-approved PhageGuard products against food pathogens such as Listeria, Salmonella and E. coli for food processing companies in the meat poultry, fish, cheese and fresh produce industry. Micreos maintains a long-term collaboration with the Swiss Federal Technology Institute ETH in Zürich.

