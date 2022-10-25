MMJ BioPharma Cultivation Adds DEA & Biotech Cannabis Leaders To Its Ranks

MMJ Companies Seek To Supply Cannabis To US Government

WESTERLY, RI / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, MMJ BioPharma Labs, and MMJ International Holdings, the premier vertically integrated pharmaceutical cannabis companies selected by the DEA and FDA to grow, manufacture, and analyze cannabis for research, development, and clinical trials announced the appointment of Dr. Terry Plasse as the companies chief medical officer.

Duane Boise, President of MMJ stated "Dr. Terry Plasse's appointment is a great addition to the MMJ team. Dr. Plasse developed the only THC FDA approved drug (dronabinol) as an appetite stimulant in AIDS.

Dr. Plasse will work cohesively with MMJ's senior management to advance the Company's long-term business growth and position it for future success as it completes manufacturing of its THC, CBD soft gelatin capsule for its Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington's disease clinical trials.

As MMJ companies prepares to ramp up its operations to meet the demand for schedule 1 federally approved cannabis researchers in the U.S. and international markets, MMJ has also has added Jorge Jimenez to its ranks as Director of Compliance and Regulatory Affairs. Mr. Jimenez's is a 22 year DEA veteran, retired as a section chief and managed approvals for international and domestic processes for all DEA import and export permits and declarations for controlled substances and listed chemicals.

"This prestigious group of scientific and operational leaders will serve us well as we expand our manufacturing facility" said Tim Moynahan chairman of the board. "These new appointments bring experience across regulatory compliance, pharmaceutical development, GMP manufacturing, as well as research leading MMJ to its late stage clinical development of human therapeutics".

Most recently, MMJ BioPharma Labs, and MMJ International Holdings received a DEA permit to import its cannabis proprietary extracts into the United States to develop potential therapies for Huntington's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis. After a considerable amount of work, the team has reach several milestones by developing its proprietary scientific extraction process to optimize and characterize both THC and CBD for its drug formulation. One specific milestones was the FDA Orphan award for Huntington's disease. The companies have been cooperating with multiple government agencies, including FDA, DEA, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Health Canada, and the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), to accomplish its mission.

