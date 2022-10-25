DJ Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Tender Offer for its GBP200,000,000 6.375 per cent. Bonds due 2027

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (54HB,DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Tender Offer for its GBP200,000,000 6.375 per cent. Bonds due 2027 25-Oct-2022 / 09:43 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc Announces Tender Offer for its GBP200,000,000 6.375 per cent. Bonds due 2027 NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT (SEE "OFFER AND DISTRIBUTION RESTRICTIONS" BELOW) THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 (the EUWA) 25 October 2022. Daily Mail and General Trust plc (the Company) announced today its invitation to holders of its outstanding GBP200,000,000 6.375 per cent. Bonds due 2027 (the Bonds) to tender their Bonds for purchase by the Company for cash (such invitation, the Offer). The Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 25 October 2022 (the Tender Offer Memorandum) prepared by the Company, and is subject to the offer restrictions set out below and as more fully described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Copies of the Tender Offer Memorandum are (subject to distribution restrictions) available from the Tender Agent as set out below. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Summary of the Offer A summary of certain of the terms of the Offer appears below: