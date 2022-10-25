A group of Swiss researchers has shown that optimized alpine PV installations could offer revenues that are on average 20% higher than those of standard, urban, installations. Furthermore, they found that the Swiss Alps have the potential to host about 1 GW of solar capacity.Scientists from several research institutes across Switzerland claim to have demonstrated that alpine PV installations are able to provide a higher market value of the produced electricity compared to solar arrays located in urban environments. The Swiss group utilized the market value approach, which is a methodology assigning ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...