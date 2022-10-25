Tyrata, Inc.: Tyrata Introduces Industry-first Real-Time Uneven Tread Wear Detection for IntelliTread Tire Monitoring

Unprecedented capability to continuously monitor uneven tread wear will improve compliance, safety and accountability in fleets...

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / Tyrata, a leader in tire sensor and data management, has introduced uneven tread wear detection and tire mismatch capability for its IntelliTread® Drive-Over System (DOS) and Tyrata.io platform. This significant, new feature creates digital tire profiles of every tire in the fleet and automatically alerts fleet managers when tires wear unevenly - which is a sign of misalignment or other mechanical problems. The system can also alert users when tires within a dual or axle pair begin wearing at different rates, which is known as a mismatch. With the addition of uneven wear and mismatch information, fleets can make informed tire rotation decisions to extend the life of their tires and preserve tire casings for retreading.

Typical Tyrata.io uneven wear 'Tread Profile' plot with corresponding tire profile.

Uneven wear is one of the most important indicators of emerging mechanical and safety problems in a vehicle. Unfortunately, with manual inspection, uneven wear on tires is often noticed much too late leading to increased tire costs, significant repair costs and serious safety violations that can lead to accidents. Consequently, early identification of uneven or mismatched wear in tires is perhaps one of the best and cheapest techniques for a fleet to manage cost, reduce down-time and avoid CSA (compliance, safety, accountability) violations.

Historically, detecting uneven tread wear and identifying problem tires requires a time-consuming manual inspection of every tire on the vehicle. In addition, the tread profile of inner tires on tandem axles are particularly difficult to measure due to their location, so irregular tread wear patterns of these tires are oftentimes missed in time for corrective action.

The Tyrata IntelliTread® Drive-Over System (DOS) is a tire tread monitoring system that automatically measures tire tread depth and tire wear patterns every time a vehicle passes through a service lane or fleet depot. When a vehicle drives over the speed bump-like device, the DOS system takes tread depth measurements across the entire width of the tire. The system then uploads the data to the Tyrata.io cloud-based portal in real time where it creates a digital profile of every tire on the vehicle for analysis and viewing using a mobile device or computer monitor. Over the life of each tire, Tyrata compiles hundreds of profile measurements and automatically monitors changes in the tire profiles. Tyrata.io will proactively alert users when tires are wearing unevenly and provides actionable insights to help the operator resolve the issues.

"Early detection of uneven wear in a tire is a game changer in fleet tire management," said Tyrata VP of Engineering Dave Koester. "In our pilot trials with this new feature we have demonstrated the ability to save tires and their casings, identify wheels that need alignment and even pinpoint serious mechanical compliance concerns. This has very significant implications on both cost and safety for the fleet."

Beginning in October 2022, customers of the Drive-Over System will see the uneven wear detection feature in their Tyrata.io portal interface. Users can set thresholds for what they consider to be uneven wear in a tire, in a dual set, and across an axle. No additional setup is required.

To learn more about Tyrata's products, visit www.tyrata.com/products.

About Tyrata, Inc.

Tyrata, Inc. is a tire sensor and data management company offering tire monitoring solutions for fleet managers, tire manufacturers, and automotive service centers. The company's IntelliTread® technology monitors, tracks, and predicts tire tread life, delivering direct measurements of tread depth in real-time. Solid-state sensors are linked to cloud-based data management and analytics to warn drivers, service advisors, and depot managers when tires are dangerously thin. Tyrata is dedicated to improving tire safety, reducing maintenance costs, enhancing sustainability, and increasing profitability for its customers. For more information, visit www.tyrata.com.

