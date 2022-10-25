Gen2 performance available on short lead times; highly cost-competitive

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and simulation solutions for use in electronic test and verification, today launched its model 42-926-001 18-slot PXIe chassis, which offers Gen2 performance, is higher spec'd than competing models, with double the PXISA cooling spec per slot and more power to the backplane, and is available on shorter lead-times at a lower cost.

Model 42-926 high-performance PXIe chassis provides one PXIe system slot, one PXIe timing slot and 16 hybrid compatible slots for application flexibility. The chassis utilizes a single PCI segment with a dedicated PCIe-to-PCI bridge module for the hybrid slots. The PXI-specific high-accuracy clocks and trigger signals are generated and controlled by an independent clock module attached to the rear of the backplane. A high data bandwidth of

8 GB/s system 2GB/s slot-to-slot (max) is supported and an external rear-panel 10MHz clock input/output is provided.

The chassis is fitted with a 1200W industrial-grade power supply mounted at the rear of the unit with sufficient capacity to support PXI modules with very high current demands. Three 120mm fans ensure maximum PXI module cooling, and an efficient direct convection design allows the chassis to operate over an extended ambient temperature range of 0°C to +50°C. An intelligent chassis management system monitors the power supply voltage, internal temperature and cooling fan speed. The current condition of the chassis can be monitored remotely via a port on the rear panel.

Comments Chassis Product Manager Lee Huckle: "The 42-926-001 is the best value chassis of its type with a higher spec and lower price than competing models. It is fast and powerful enough for most test applications and is available in 8-10 weeks the best lead-time in the market."

This rugged, compact bench and rack-mountable chassis has a low 4U profile. Pickering also offers Gen3 hybrid PXIe chassis in 18-slot (model 42-925) and 8-slot (model 42-924) versions that support the latest generation PXI and PXIe modules. Pickering's standard three-year warranty covers all chassis.

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation for use in electronic test and verification. We offer the largest range of switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. To support these products, we also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, along with our application software and software drivers created by our in-house software team.

Pickering's products are specified in test systems installed throughout the world and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic and China, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. We currently serve all electronics industries, including automotive, aerospace defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts, please visit www.pickeringtest.com.

