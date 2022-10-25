Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2022) - BMEX Gold Inc. (TSXV: BMEX) (OTCQB: MRIRF) (FSE: 8M0) ("BMEX" or the "Company") is pleased to discuss the visual results of the first two holes drilled into the geophysical anomaly on Dunlop Bay Ouest. Both holes have intersected massive sulphides. The first hole (BD-22-01) was drilled to test the interpreted plate below the known plate in the heart of the known Dunlop Bay Ouest showing (Figure 1). Hole BD-22-01 intersected a 7.00-metre (m) stringer (STR) zone composed of Pyrite (PY), Pyrrhotite (PO), trace Chalcopyrite (CP) and trace Galena (GN) followed by semi-massive Pyrite-Pyrrhotite-1% Chalcopyrite over 1.00 m. This intersection extends the mineralization plan of the Dunlop Bay Ouest historical showing 100 m (Figure 2) downdip.

The second hole targeted a new plate and represents a new discovery of 3.85 m of massive sulfides composed of pyrrhotite, pyrite and traces of chalcopyrite and traces of sphalerite (Figure 3). BD-22-02 encountered one of the most conductive electromagnetic (EM) plates at Dunlop Bay Ouest. The massive sulfide lens from hole BD-22-02 overlies 3.60 m of massive magnetite (MT) itself overlying on a package of felsic rocks. A stringer zone (Figure 3) of 5.85 m of Pyrite-Pyrrhotite-Magnetite and traces to 1% Chalcopyrite crosscutting the felsic unit was also observed underneath the massive magnetite. Hole BD-22-02 tested EM anomaly #2 on one related 1000 Siemens plate (Figures 2 and 3). The new discovery is 220 m north of historical hole ME-8, which returned 6.84 g/t Au over 1.50 m on the very edge of another 1000 Siemens plate (EM anomaly #1a, Figure 3). Assay results are pending.

Robert Pryde, President of BMEX Gold, stated: "I am very pleased that the geological mapping, prospecting and EM surveys conducted over Dunlop Bay have been corroborated with the visuals in the core. This gives us confidence in our targeting tools and bodes well for future exploration by confirming the potential of the 900 m long EM anomaly. Second, it is important to point out that the geology of this anomaly is very favourable as the massive sulphides are sitting on a felsic package which is the typical geological setting of many VMS mines in Matagami area and elsewhere. Third, the gold in the historical hole ME-8, located 220 m to the south, is associate with both Pyrite-Pyrrhotite and Chalcopyrite stringer and lies on the outer edge of another 1000 Siemens EM anomaly. We are already planning to conduct BHEM surveys in the 2022 DDH holes to further investigate with precision the extent of the newly discovered bodies. I look forward to receiving and reporting the assay results from our maiden drill program at Dunlop Bay."

Pryde continued, "While the focus of the first half of the drill program has been on this exciting VMS target, the balance of the program will test the two kilometric gold systems just to the south. Dunlop Bay offers both gold and VMS potential and I am hopeful that the second half of the program will be as fruitful as the first."

Figure 1: Dunlop Bay Ouest EM anomalies and first 2022 drilling intersections



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5785/141813_7312d48084122ab9_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Dunlop Bay Ouest long section view

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5785/141813_7312d48084122ab9_002full.jpg



Figure 3: BD-22-01 and BD-22-02 mineralization intercepts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5785/141813_7312d48084122ab9_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

Maxime Bouchard, Geo, M.Sc. (OGQ #1752), an independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Maxime Bouchard. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of one blank and one standard every 20 samples, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by ALS Canada Ltd. during the analytical process. Gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Property, particularly in regards to historical drill results. However, the Qualified Person believes that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About BMEX Gold Inc.

BMEX Gold Inc. is a junior Canadian mining exploration company with the primary objective to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada. BMEX is currently fully focused on their 100% interest in the two projects, both located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt:

King Tut Project consists of 120 contiguous claims on 5,206 hectares

Dunlop Bay Project consists of 76 mineral claims that cover 4,226 hectares

BMEX common shares trade under the symbol "BMEX" on the TSX-V and under the symbol 8M0 on the Frankfurt Exchange.

For further information please contact:

BMEX Gold Inc.

Robert Pryde, President

Tel: +1 (403) 478 6042

Email: robert@bmexgold.com

Dylan Sidoo, Business Development

Tel: +1 (604) 423 4499

Email: info@bmexgold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management's best estimates, assumptions, and current expectations. Such statements include but are not limited to, statements with respect to the plans for future exploration and development of the King Tut and Dunlop Bay properties and the acquisition of additional exploration projects. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts" , "anticipates" "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the King Tut and Dunlop Bay projects; risks related to general economic conditions, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of metals including gold; increases in market prices of mining consumables, possible variations in resource estimates, grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of exploration, development or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in areas in which the Company operates. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as require by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141813