The new product is available in five versions with a power output of 380 W to 400 W and a power conversion efficiency ranging from 20.86% to 21.96%. It also features a temperature coefficient of -0.26% per C.Chinese PV module manufacturer Huasun has unveiled a new all-black heterojunction (HJT) solar panel for rooftop applications. "Recently Huasun's Himalaya M6 series 120-cell full-black light-weight HJT module gained the TUV certification and is about to be put into mass production," the company said in a statement. "The module adopts an integrated pure black design, and the fashionable appearance ...

