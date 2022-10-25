Guangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2022) - QZ Asset Management's global expansion is set to continue its upward momentum, as the company released its latest plans to hold a global summit in Thailand next February.

The company intends to conduct a two-day workshop in Bangkok for its clients while also attending the Fintech Festival Thailand 2023. The festival is expected to take place from 23-25 February 2023, despite recent indications from the Chinese government that it will not relent on its zero-covid policy during the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.





QZ CEO Blake Yeung (left) at the 8th International Finance Expo in Guangzhou

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/141090_e8e28ca734239bd6_001full.jpg

China's leaders convened in Beijing for the week-long congress on 16 Oct and was expected to become a strong indication for when China will eventually ease its stringent zero-Covid policy. While expected to gradually ease its Covid policies, China has remained cautious about relaxing business restrictions too quickly due to fears of COVID resurgence.

"It has been a challenge to conduct business overseas and there are many firms that face this issue in China. We have had to navigate through difficult circumstances and to be able to organize the summit in Thailand represents the start of an exciting new chapter for QZ." said Blake Yeung, CEO of QZ Asset Management.

Beijing's attempt to maintain a policy of few to no Covid infections has restricted business activity domestically and kept national borders largely shut for more than two years, a policy that has curbed economic development for China and its trading partners. Chinese firms like QZ Asset Management have found it difficult to expand its operations globally in the past 2 years.

Yeung added, "We had hoped the National Congress will accelerate the progress of our borders reopening as it will have a profound impact on the global economy, resulting in a sustained period of strong economic growth around the world. Regardless, we fully intend to push forward with our plans to set up regional offices in Africa and South America and we will be working closely with the local authorities in these regions to explore our options."

About QZ Asset Management

QZ Asset Management was founded in 2012 and is headquartered at Guangzhou with additional offices worldwide, led by a team of experienced investment professionals and analysts. The company is able to deliver 10 years of excellent trading record using proprietary BDAI (Big Data Artificial Intelligence) trading technology that is based on highly advanced real-time market intelligence and big data analytics.

Contact Info:

Name: Voong Kuang Jie

Email: media@qzinvest.com

Organization: QZ Asset Management

Website: https://www.qzinvest.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141090