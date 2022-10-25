Minnesota cooperative engages customers with dual-track charge plans

Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2022) - Smart grid technology leader Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) today announced that Crow Wing Power is utilizing its TUNet® smart grid system to offer customers a choice of two electric vehicle (EV) charging options. The cooperative electric utility, based in Brainerd, Minnesota, replaced its aging meter network with a Tantalus TUNet smart grid platform for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and load management applications, paving the way to offer customers their choice of EV charging program.

Implementing TUNet AMI, Tantalus Load Management System, and Tantalus Load Champ, Crow Wing Power offers an attractive time-of-use rate and an even better off-peak rate that automatically shifts charging to overnight. This win-win lets Crow Wing Power manage load more effectively across their distribution system and gives members the ability to choose the option that works for their household. After one year, the participation is roughly 50/50 between the two rate programs-both of which offer a rebate to help defray the cost of equipment installation and work with all types of EVs and Level 2 chargers.

"We worked to offer EV program options for our members to meet their needs while ensuring the cooperative managed new EV load growing within our distribution system," said Jeff Wohlert, Crow Wing Power's Member Services Manager. "Our partnership with Tantalus and adoption of its load management solutions is allowing us to drive greater engagement with our current EV-driving customer base and prepare for a future where more and more electric vehicles can be incorporated into our grid."

In working closely together with Crow Wing Power to meet their objectives, Tantalus expanded its load management solution to target larger residential load profiles exceeding 30 amps, such as electric heating systems, electric water heating and EV charging stations. By providing enhanced load control capabilities across an AMI network, the utility can incorporate specific load management programs and verify results by accessing more granular data.

"Providing visibility into what is unfolding along with command and control of devices located behind the meter enables utilities to proactively manage their distribution grids while also improving customer and member satisfaction," said Peter Londa, Tantalus' CEO. "Working alongside the team at Crow Wing Power to make every kilowatt and every corresponding kilobyte of data count is empowering the cooperative to support its members' successful migration to EVs without compromising resiliency. By going beyond AMI and leveraging enhanced load management capabilities, Crow Wing Power is transforming into a utility of the future."

