Ludwig Enterprises Inc.: Precision Genomics' New mRNA Technology May Be a Solution to Help Diagnose and Establish Treatment for Long Covid

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / (OTC PINK:LUDG) Precision Genomics, a wholly owned division of Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., a leading-edge innovator of genetic inflammatory biomarkers and medical artificial intelligence (AI) to diagnose and manage chronic diseases, is pleased to announce that our new mRNA technology may offer a solution to assist in the diagnosis of and establish treatment protocols for, the current healthcare crisis, Long Covid.

Long Covid (the long-term effects of Covid), or chronic Covid, can include a wide range of ongoing health problems; these conditions can last weeks, months, or longer. Post-COVID conditions are found more often in people with severe COVID-19 illness, but anyone infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 can experience post-COVID conditions, even people with a mild illness or no symptoms from COVID-19 (CDC, September 1, 2022). The CDC states, "There is no test to diagnose post-COVID conditions, and people may have a wide variety of symptoms that could come from other health problems."

A research team led by Drs. Benjamin tenOever at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Venetia Zachariou at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai set out to understand the underlying biology of Long COVID. The team's preclinical research findings in a hamster model suggest that the molecular mechanism behind many Long COVID-19 symptoms stems from persistent inflammation. Ludwig's management believes that the Company's proprietary, patent-pending, mRNA genomic inflammatory marker technology may be the needed approach to shedding light on Long Covid, a continually evolving and perplexing medical problem with unmet medical needs. In this regard, Ludwig is in the process of establishing formal clinical trials to establish the efficacy of its technology as it relates to Long Covid.

How Ludwig's Technology Could Work

A person requests a Precision Genomics mRNA test kit containing a cotton-tipped swab with easily read instructions on obtaining a sample of cheek cells and returns the completed package to the appropriate Ludwig testing facility. The company's proprietary, patent-pending, 48-gene mRNA microarray captures a snapshot of the person's disease and has the potential to measure the body's response to treatment. Ludwig's planned medical AI program will use deep machine learning to discover hidden gene patterns related to the inflammatory causation of specific diseases.

The Benefits of This Technology

What sets Precision Genomics technology apart is its potential diagnostic correctness. Doctors and patients may get a more accurate view of the patient's inflammatory state by using mRNA instead of traditional blood tests. This personalized inflammatory signature may contain vital information that can help the physician establish the diagnosis of Long Covid and create a targeted treatment plan to neutralize the inflammatory state. Additionally, because this test can be done at home with a simple cheek swab, it is much more convenient and accessible than other currently available types of testing. Ludwig believes the potential market for this information to be in the billions, significant, though quantifying that market is difficult.

Precision Genomics' new, patent-pending technology could conceivably be a groundbreaking development in the fight against Long Covid. By offering more precise testing and targeted treatment plans, Ludwig may be able to help thousands or even millions of people finally get relief from this debilitating and ever-progressive condition.

The Possible Future Solution for Chronic inflammatory Diseases

Ludwig is creating a nutraceutical supplement called My RNA For Life that will contain ingredients that have the potential to modulate and/or reduce genomic-based inflammatory molecules that are associated with chronic diseases.

Ludwig is an innovative company working to help people live longer, healthier lives. The company is working diligently to prepare and file an S-1 with the SEC, with the ultimate goal of achieving a listing on NASDAQ. A patent has been filed while the company's research program continues in the hope of delivering potentially life-saving information straight into customers' hands.

About Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.: Advancements in medical technology have awarded us with cutting-edge genomic tools, unheard-of even a generation ago. These genomic tools have the potential to not only detect diseases early but also to customize treatments that may improve patient outcomes and, in some cases, even extend life. Ludwig's subsidiary, Precision Genomics, is at the forefront of this new era of medicine with its proprietary mRNA genomic methodology that has the potential to measure biomarkers for inflammatory-driven diseases, including but not limited to heart disease, diabetes, preeclampsia, and cancer. This early detection may allow doctors to take steps to diagnose and manage disease before it progresses and causes serious health problems. Ludwig's innovative testing approach is not only practical but also has the potential to save the healthcare industry billions of dollars in costs. With a virtually untapped market and a billion-dollar healthcare industry, Ludwig is poised to significantly impact how we think about disease and live longer healthier lives. More Info: http://www.ludwigent.com.

CONTACT:

Ludwig Enterprises,

Anne Blackstone,

786-235-9026

www.ludwigent.com

SOURCE: Ludwig Enterprises Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/722011/Precision-Genomics-New-mRNA-Technology-May-Be-a-Solution-to-Help-Diagnose-and-Establish-Treatment-for-Long-Covid