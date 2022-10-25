Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena Expands 23 Zone to Surface at Eskay Creek Intersecting 1.20 g/t AuEq over 96.02 metres

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(NYSE:SKE) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling results from the 2022 regional and near mine exploration programs at the Eskay Creek gold-silver Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Analytical results and reference images from the recently completed drill holes are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website. Additional results will be reported once available.

New 2022 Drilling Highlights:

1.94 g/t Au, 32.3 g/t Ag (2.30 g/t AuEq) over 26.50 m (SK-22-1069)

2.59 g/t Au, 7.9 g/t Ag (2.68 g/t AuEq) over 21.00 m (SK-22-1069)

0.98 g/t Au, 6.4 g/t Ag (1.05 g/t AuEq) over 29.87 m (SK-22-1069)

1.97 g/t Au, 9.3 g/t Ag (2.07 g/t AuEq) over 13.56 m (SK-22-1069)

1.12 g/t Au, 4.7 g/t Ag (1.17 g/t AuEq) over 109.82 m (SK-22-1071)

1.13 g/t Au, 6.6 g/t Ag (1.20 g/t AuEq) over 96.02 m (SK-22-1090)

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 90]. True widths and zone geometries cannot be definitively determined at this time. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

23 Zone Mineralization Expands to Surface

Infill drill hole SK-22-1090 successfully confirmed the continuity of gold-silver mineralization in the 23 Zone and has expanded mineralization to surface intersecting 1.13 g/t Au, 6.6 g/t Ag (1.20 g/t AuEq) over 96.02 m. This newly drilled mineralization demonstrates excellent downhole continuity but most importantly has extended mineralization to surface, which will have a potentially positive impact on the future open-pit strip ratio once the updated resource and engineering studies are completed. Additional drillholes targeting the surficial mineralization will be planned for future drilling campaigns.

Multiple New Intersections Discovered in 21A West Zone

Highlighted by recently completed exploratory drill hole SK-22-1071, a very wide interval of continuous dacite hosted gold-silver mineralization was intersected grading 1.12 g/t Au, 4.7 g/t Ag (1.17 g/t AuEq) over 109.82 m. This new occurrence of feeder style mineralization occurs 150 metres vertically below surface and below the current engineered pit. Due to the wide spacings of exploratory holes drilled to date, it is currently unclear if this mineralization is an extension of the 21A West Zone or if it represents a new dacite hosted replacement discovery analogous to the 23 Zone.

Situated 70 metres along strike to the southeast of SK-22-1071, numerous rhyolite and dacite hosted gold-silver intersections were encountered by SK-22-1069 over the length of the drillhole including 1.94 g/t Au, 32.3 g/t Ag (2.30 g/t AuEq) over 26.50 m, 2.59 g/t Au, 7.9 g/t Ag (2.68 g/t AuEq) over 21.00 m and 0.98 g/t Au, 6.4 g/t Ag (1.05 g/t AuEq) over 29.87 m. Based upon currently defined zone geometries, these occurrences are likely a combination of 21A West feeder style mineralization and possibly the dacite hosted mineralization uncovered in SK-22-1071.

Additional new mineralization was also discovered in the Even Lower Mudstone via SK-22-1069 which averaged 1.97 g/t Au, 9.3 g/t Ag (2.07 g/t AuEq) over 13.56 m including the high tenor subinterval grading 11.55 g/t Au, 25 g/t Ag (11.83 g/t AuEq) over 1.19 m.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a Feasibility Study for Eskay Creek in September 2022 which highlights an open-pit average grade of 4.00 g/t AuEq, an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.4B, 50% IRR, and a 1-year payback at US$1,700/oz Au and US$19/oz Ag. Skeena is currently continuing exploration drilling at Eskay Creek.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Limited,

Walter Coles Jr.

CEO & Director

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and Director of Exploration, Adrian Newton P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Senior Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements and information contained or incorporated by reference in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or our future performance. The use of words such as "anticipates", "believes", "proposes", "contemplates", "generates", "targets", "is projected", "is planned", "considers", "estimates", "expects", "is expected", "potential" and similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "might", "will", "could", or "would" be taken, achieved, or occur, may identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the results of the Feasibility Study, processing capacity of the mine, anticipated mine life, probable reserves, estimated project capital and operating costs, sustaining costs, results of test work and studies, planned environmental assessments, the future price of metals, metal concentrate, and future exploration and development. Such forward-looking statements are based on material factors and/or assumptions which include, but are not limited to, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and the assumptions set forth herein and in the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021, its most recently filed interim MD&A, and the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") dated March 31, 2022. Such forward-looking statements represent the Company's management expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances on the date the statements are made, and are necessarily based on several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date hereof, are not guarantees of future performance. Actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein, and are subject to significant operational, business, economic, and regulatory risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that may affect the forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including permitting and other government approvals; changes in economic conditions, including changes in the price of gold and other key variables; changes in mine plans and other factors, including accidents, equipment breakdown, bad weather and other project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of the Company; environmental risks and unanticipated reclamation expenses; and other risk factors identified in the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021, its most recently filed interim MD&A, the AIF dated March 31, 2022, and in the Company's other periodic filings with securities and regulatory authorities in Canada and the United States that are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Company does not undertake any obligations to update and/or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cautionary note to U.S. Investors concerning estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources

Skeena's mineral reserves and mineral resources included or incorporated by reference herein have been estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. The terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve", "probable mineral reserve", "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") "CIM Definition Standards - For Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" adopted by the CIM Council (as amended, the "CIM Definition Standards"). These standards differ significantly from the mineral property disclosure requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Regulation S-K Subpart 1300 (the "SEC Modernization Rules"). Skeena is not currently subject to the SEC Modernization Rules. Accordingly, Skeena's disclosure of mineralization and other technical information may differ significantly from the information that would be disclosed had Skeena prepared the information under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.

In addition, investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of Skeena's mineral resources constitute or will be converted into reserves. These terms have a great amount of uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to assume that any "measured", "indicated", or "inferred" mineral resources that Skeena reports are or will be economically or legally mineable. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an "inferred mineral resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or prefeasibility studies, except in rare cases where permitted under NI 43-101.

For these reasons, the mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and related information presented herein may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the U.S. federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

Table 1: Eskay Creek Project 2022 Exploratory Drilling Campaign Length-Weighted Drill Hole Composites:

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Sample Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) SK-22-1056 16.88 17.50 0.62 0.31 0.3 0.31 SK-22-1056 29.22 32.83 3.61 0.36 3.1 0.39 SK-22-1056 44.14 48.66 4.52 0.72 107.0 1.92 SK-22-1056 78.70 79.46 0.76 0.34 3.9 0.38 SK-22-1056 89.00 90.50 1.50 0.30 10.5 0.42 SK-22-1056 96.50 98.00 1.50 0.33 1.7 0.35 SK-22-1056 105.50 108.50 3.00 0.43 3.8 0.47 SK-22-1056 116.00 129.50 13.50 0.42 2.5 0.44 SK-22-1056 138.77 142.50 3.73 0.56 9.9 0.67 SK-22-1057 9.50 16.80 7.30 0.99 47.1 1.52 SK-22-1057 25.12 30.20 5.08 0.56 33.6 0.94 SK-22-1058 7.18 13.00 5.82 0.46 16.9 0.65 SK-22-1058 20.50 50.00 29.50 0.46 6.9 0.53 SK-22-1058 59.00 66.50 7.50 0.25 2.5 0.28 SK-22-1058 93.50 99.50 6.00 0.24 1.2 0.25 SK-22-1058 109.50 154.00 44.50 0.40 4.3 0.44 SK-22-1058 163.00 175.40 12.40 0.78 5.5 0.84 SK-22-1059 23.65 25.00 1.35 0.36 0.5 0.36 SK-22-1059 36.50 38.00 1.50 0.29 1.1 0.30 SK-22-1059 44.70 68.45 23.75 0.40 3.6 0.44 SK-22-1059 74.00 75.50 1.50 0.41 0.5 0.41 SK-22-1059 97.50 99.00 1.50 1.16 0.5 1.16 SK-22-1059 124.50 129.00 4.50 0.30 4.0 0.35 SK-22-1060 0.70 15.20 14.50 1.03 5.7 1.10 SK-22-1060 22.00 27.00 5.00 0.32 4.1 0.37 SK-22-1060 47.50 56.00 8.50 0.45 0.7 0.46 SK-22-1060 62.50 65.50 3.00 0.32 0.4 0.32 SK-22-1060 71.47 72.75 1.28 0.58 0.7 0.59 SK-22-1060 80.00 81.00 1.00 0.46 0.3 0.46 SK-22-1060 96.67 98.00 1.33 4.29 15.4 4.46 SK-22-1060 121.00 122.36 1.36 0.36 2.0 0.38 SK-22-1061 62.45 90.50 28.05 1.54 1.5 1.56 Including 78.00 79.00 1.00 13.00 13.0 13.17 SK-22-1061 120.00 121.50 1.50 2.47 2.5 2.50 SK-22-1062 0.07 30.00 29.93 1.03 4.3 1.08 SK-22-1062 54.50 68.93 14.43 0.59 2.1 0.61 SK-22-1062 85.37 89.00 3.63 0.30 2.3 0.32 SK-22-1062 99.21 103.00 3.79 0.23 0.6 0.23 SK-22-1062 111.00 112.50 1.50 0.41 0.5 0.41 SK-22-1063 68.50 69.55 1.05 0.35 0.5 0.36 SK-22-1063 99.70 104.20 4.50 0.60 1.9 0.62 SK-22-1063 121.75 128.00 6.25 0.46 3.0 0.49 SK-22-1063 142.50 144.00 1.50 0.42 3.2 0.46 SK-22-1063 149.74 158.25 8.51 0.40 3.7 0.44 SK-22-1063 182.12 222.00 39.88 0.47 43.7 0.97 SK-22-1064 PENDING SK-22-1065 124.10 144.00 19.90 0.88 7.9 0.97 SK-22-1065 194.50 202.00 7.50 0.28 2.9 0.31 SK-22-1065 207.50 216.50 9.00 0.18 528.0 6.11 Including 209.00 212.00 3.00 0.14 1505.0 17.05 SK-22-1065 223.47 227.00 3.53 0.33 5.1 0.39 SK-22-1066 140.10 141.95 1.85 0.35 1.2 0.36 SK-22-1066 158.50 164.00 5.50 0.24 13.5 0.39 SK-22-1066 172.69 173.90 1.21 0.91 46.1 1.43 SK-22-1066 228.50 251.50 23.00 0.40 3.6 0.44 SK-22-1066 256.95 265.45 8.50 1.46 10.2 1.57 SK-22-1066 328.48 329.15 0.67 0.31 1.4 0.33 SK-22-1067 60.00 73.50 13.50 0.37 4.5 0.42 SK-22-1067 132.80 142.95 10.15 0.67 2.2 0.70 SK-22-1067 159.00 160.50 1.50 0.48 1.4 0.50 SK-22-1068 55.50 61.50 6.00 1.26 32.3 1.62 SK-22-1068 125.00 166.50 41.50 0.76 3.6 0.80 SK-22-1068 268.00 281.50 13.50 0.48 1.0 0.49 SK-22-1068 290.50 295.00 4.50 0.28 0.5 0.29 SK-22-1069 8.00 12.50 4.50 0.46 4.2 0.51 SK-22-1069 18.50 45.00 26.50 1.94 32.3 2.30 SK-22-1069 57.50 78.50 21.00 2.59 7.9 2.68 Including 71.00 72.00 1.00 23.20 14.2 23.36 and 73.00 74.00 1.00 13.00 14.5 13.16 SK-22-1069 89.00 100.50 11.50 0.56 3.5 0.60 SK-22-1069 106.50 121.00 14.50 0.68 0.5 0.68 SK-22-1069 127.00 156.87 29.87 0.98 6.4 1.05 SK-22-1069 237.65 251.21 13.56 1.97 9.3 2.07 INCLUDING 244.31 245.50 1.19 11.55 25.1 11.83 SK-22-1070 32.00 63.00 31.00 0.50 8.2 0.59 SK-22-1070 68.50 81.54 13.04 0.71 4.3 0.75 SK-22-1070 89.75 154.50 64.75 0.42 1.6 0.44 SK-22-1070 183.50 192.00 8.50 0.31 0.6 0.31 SK-22-1070 246.00 247.50 1.50 0.43 2.8 0.46 SK-22-1070 271.50 274.50 3.00 0.42 4.9 0.47 SK-22-1070 280.50 282.00 1.50 0.37 2.4 0.40 SK-22-1070 333.50 341.00 7.50 0.36 1.9 0.38 SK-22-1070 363.00 370.50 7.50 0.24 0.5 0.24 SK-22-1070 378.00 379.50 1.50 0.45 0.5 0.45 SK-22-1070 393.00 394.50 1.50 0.50 0.5 0.50 SK-22-1070 406.50 408.00 1.50 0.34 0.5 0.34 SK-22-1071 10.84 16.00 5.16 0.61 13.0 0.76 SK-22-1071 35.50 63.27 27.77 0.76 7.4 0.84 SK-22-1071 70.50 85.50 15.00 0.27 4.0 0.31 SK-22-1071 93.00 110.50 17.50 0.38 1.1 0.40 SK-22-1071 141.00 144.00 3.00 0.58 0.8 0.58 SK-22-1071 159.18 269.00 109.82 1.12 4.7 1.17 SK-22-1071 275.00 286.50 11.50 0.53 1.0 0.53 SK-22-1072 PENDING SK-22-1073 PENDING SK-22-1074 83.55 84.55 1.00 0.28 2.1 0.30 SK-22-1075 20.00 24.50 4.50 0.56 2.0 0.59 SK-22-1075 31.00 32.00 1.00 0.65 1.3 0.66 SK-22-1075 101.50 107.00 5.50 0.42 0.5 0.42 SK-22-1075 126.50 128.00 1.50 0.78 0.5 0.78 SK-22-1075 142.12 144.50 2.38 0.83 0.5 0.83 SK-22-1076 0.10 2.50 2.40 0.72 2.7 0.75 SK-22-1076 12.00 14.67 2.67 0.25 3.6 0.29 SK-22-1076 23.47 26.91 3.44 0.99 12.9 1.13 SK-22-1076 36.00 49.11 13.11 0.54 3.5 0.58 SK-22-1076 81.00 84.00 3.00 1.50 5.2 1.55 SK-22-1076 97.50 111.28 13.78 1.09 2.6 1.12 SK-22-1077 PENDING SK-22-1078 PENDING SK-22-1079 5.15 14.70 9.55 0.52 9.0 0.62 SK-22-1079 33.87 36.29 2.42 0.28 4.1 0.32 SK-22-1079 46.80 47.67 0.87 0.48 4.7 0.53 SK-22-1079 69.10 119.00 49.90 0.61 16.6 0.80 SK-22-1079 143.50 144.98 1.48 0.44 1.9 0.46 SK-22-1079 167.00 168.50 1.50 0.37 0.5 0.37 SK-22-1080 PENDING SK-22-1081 PENDING SK-22-1082 7.33 19.90 12.57 1.94 5.8 2.00 SK-22-1082 42.85 52.95 10.10 0.91 8.5 1.00 SK-22-1082 91.50 92.18 0.68 0.39 2.9 0.42 SK-22-1082 114.79 127.00 12.21 0.32 6.1 0.38 SK-22-1082 142.00 143.93 1.93 2.27 2.2 2.30 SK-22-1082 181.00 182.50 1.50 1.49 0.5 1.49 SK-22-1083 PENDING SK-22-1084 PENDING SK-22-1085 80.00 104.00 24.00 0.61 4.2 0.65 SK-22-1085 128.50 130.00 1.50 0.43 0.7 0.44 SK-22-1085 142.00 158.50 16.50 0.53 1.8 0.55 SK-22-1086 PENDING SK-22-1087 PENDING SK-22-1088 PENDING SK-22-1089 PENDING SK-22-1090 1.48 97.50 96.02 1.13 6.6 1.20 SK-22-1090 105.00 115.50 10.50 0.42 1.9 0.44 SK-22-1090 132.00 133.00 1.00 0.41 0.5 0.41 SK-22-1090 187.00 226.50 39.50 0.79 7.3 0.87

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 90]. True widths and zone geometries cannot be definitively determined at this time. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

Table 2: Mine Grid Drill Hole Locations and Orientations:

Hole-ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) SK-22-1056 9983.4 9721.5 988.3 156.0 74.9 -70.1 SK-22-1057 9985.3 9718.9 988.9 30.2 112.2 -49.9 SK-22-1058 9983.9 9718.4 988.9 178.0 157.1 -60.3 SK-22-1059 9979.5 9719.2 988.9 133.0 276.7 -65.2 SK-22-1060 9992.1 8940.3 970.7 157.0 337.0 -50.1 SK-22-1061 9995.9 8936.9 970.9 132.0 97.2 -59.9 SK-22-1062 9992.3 8939.1 970.9 127.5 277.2 -85.1 SK-22-1063 9845.7 9551.8 1074.6 231.0 47.1 -65.1 SK-22-1065 9845.0 9548.6 1075.3 227.0 176.7 -60.0 SK-22-1066 9843.1 9548.9 1075.1 338.0 216.8 -50.1 SK-22-1067 9840.8 9552.6 1074.3 225.0 277.3 -54.9 SK-22-1068 9841.6 9552.1 1074.4 348.0 277.3 -69.9 SK-22-1069 9882.4 9716.9 1028.9 300.5 277.1 -50.0 SK-22-1070 9882.8 9716.6 1028.7 412.5 277.2 -65.0 SK-22-1071 9882.8 9716.0 1028.6 300.4 297.0 -55.1 SK-22-1074 9966.8 9092.3 965.6 112.0 122.3 -50.1 SK-22-1075 9978.8 8838.0 998.2 151.5 137.0 -88.9 SK-22-1076 9975.9 8841.4 997.5 127.0 137.0 -49.7 SK-22-1079 10051.3 9625.1 1014.4 203.0 257.0 -60.1 SK-22-1082 10055.4 9624.3 1014.5 203.0 97.0 -50.3 SK-22-1085 9796.7 9928.2 1052.3 169.5 257.1 -50.0 SK-22-1090 10129.7 10004.0 984.4 232.5 208.9 -74.0

