GaN Systems Extends its Lead in Class D Audio

New Solutions Provide Designers a Comprehensive Set of Building Blocks to Create Outstanding Audio Systems

With the addition of two new amplifier modules and two new audio boost converter designs, GaN Systems now provides a comprehensive solution set that enables audio systems designers across markets to mix and match designs and maximize performance for their specific industries.

GaN-powered audio enables superior sounding, higher-performance, smaller, and more efficient Class D audio systems vs. silicon. Growing from a base of consumer, prosumer, and professional sound systems, GaN Systems' expansion into the rapidly growing automotive, marine, and battery-powered vehicles markets makes the advantages of GaN far more widely available.

GaN Systems is well positioned within the rapidly growing Class D audio market-expected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2024.

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN power semiconductors, today extended its lead in Class D GaN-powered Audio with the release of two complete Class-D high-performance GaN FET amplifier boards and two complete audio boost converter solutions for marine, auto, and battery-powered vehicles. GaN Systems now provides a comprehensive solution set comprised of turnkey amplifier designs, power supplies, and boost converters-allowing audio systems designers across auto, home, and professional markets to mix and match designs to maximize performance for their specific applications.

The new designs are optimized for sound quality, efficiency (no heat sinks), size, and cost-while enabling audio design engineers to create premium audio products more quickly at affordable prices while reducing time to market. GaN Systems' power transistors are critical components of next-generation audio products and address key needs in the Class D audio market-expected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2024, according to analyst figures. Contributing to the growth is rising demand for consumer electronics and smart home devices, greater traction in in-vehicle infotainment systems in automobiles, and a rise in demand for energy-efficient technologies in portable and compact devices.

210W and 300W Audio Boost Converters: The two new high-voltage boost converter reference resigns include a 210-watt continuous/300-watt peak power source and a 300-watt continuous/500-watt peak power source for manufacturers of stand-alone mono, stereo, and multi-channel automotive and marine amplifiers. The complete audio boost converter solutions include wide-range DC supply voltage input from 9VDC to 16VDC operation, 32V output, and are load dump compatible with differential-primary-drive transformer topology.

The OL200DS and CL200M are self-contained 200-watt-per-channel Class-D amplifier modules designed for manufacturers of powered loudspeakers and stand-alone stereo and multi-channel amplifiers. The GaN Systems OL200DS is designed as two independent half-bridge outputs, for use in both stereo and single-channel applications. The GaN open loop approach provides an ideal switching form for Class D amplifiers with fewer downsides than silicon. The high performance of switching signals delivers a dual feedback loop that provides better performance than a single loop / closed filter. Details of the OL200DS include:

• 200 watts/channel, 8 ohms, BTL x 2

• 50 watts/channel, 8 ohms, x 4 Half-Bridge

• < 0.1% THD+N, 200W, > 114dB SNR

• Quad half-bridge or dual bridge-tied-load (BTL) Topology for Ground-Referenced Output

With the new GaN Systems CL200M, a heat sink is not required under normal conditions. Thermal protection is provided for worst-case thermal environments, and 96% efficiency reduces heat and system size. Details of the CL200M include:

• 200 watts/channel, 8 ohms

• < 0.04% THD+N, 200W, > 108dB SNR

• Dual half-bridge or bridge-tied-load (BTL) topology for ground-referenced output

"With today's announcement, we are continuing to revolutionize GaN-powered Audio-delivering a comprehensive solution set of building blocks for manufacturers to easily launch superior sounding, higher-performance, smaller, and more efficient audio systems for their specific applications," said Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems. "Our expansion into the rapidly growing automotive, marine, and battery-powered vehicles markets brings the advantages of GaN Audio to even more consumers."

These new designs leverage GaN Systems GS61008P GaN power transistors. Find additional information here: 210W and 300W Audio Boost Converters; OL200DS; and CL200M or contact GaN Systems.

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the most extensive transistors portfolio that uniquely addresses the needs of today's most demanding industries, including consumer electronics, data center servers, power supplies, renewable energy systems, industrial motors, and automotive electronics. As an industry-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes it possible to design smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the transistor performance rules, GaN Systems enables power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world.

For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn and scan this QR code for our WeChat.

