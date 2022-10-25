IR Labs Inc.: IR Labs To Host Day-Long Investor Webinar On November 2, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / IR Labs Inc. ("irlabs") is excited to announce a webinar on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM ET with the NEO Exchange. Titled "Investor Day: Companies Disrupting The World We Live In", the day-long virtual event is also sponsored by Odyssey Trust Company and Generation IACP. The event will feature presentations and Q&A with some of the most innovative public companies on our Canadian exchanges. Covering topics across investor relations, ESG and innovation, Joel Solomon - an impact investor, change agent and the author of 'The Clean Money Revolution' - will also be present, with the first 100 people who sign up and attend the event receiving a copy of his book.

"We are excited to announce this new webinar and showcase leading Canadian publicly-listed companies at the forefront of technology, health, clean energy and more!" said Caroline Sawamoto, Principal and Co-founder of irlabs. "We are partnering with the NEO Exchange to increase awareness for the companies that are building our global economies and prioritizing ESG."

"As a disruptor ourselves, bringing much-needed competition as Canada's mainboard stock exchange for the innovation economy, the NEO Exchange is honoured to sponsor the virtual investor conference hosted by irlabs, a firm that is aligned with our values in challenging the status quo," added Jos Schmitt, President of NEO. "We look forward to hearing from the disruptive companies that are shaping tomorrow, including a number of public companies that have selected NEO as their exchange of choice. The irlabs conference is a must-attend for investors and advisors who are seeking opportunities to tap into future-ready companies with incredible potential for growth."

Attend the webinar by registered here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__J46eRPsQuqrIKg2yNV0hQ

irlabs is a dynamic investor relations firm that applies innovative strategies to create visibility, drive investor engagement and make an impact. We are industry and sector agnostic and support both private and public companies with their investor relations programs, corporate communications and corporate governance. For more information visit www.irlabs.ca.

With more than 250 unique listings, including some of the most innovative Canadian and international growth companies, and ETFs from Canada's largest ETF issuers, the NEO Exchange is Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy. Fully operational since 2015 and acquired by Cboe Global Markets in 2022, NEO provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data. For more information, visit http://www.neo.inc.

