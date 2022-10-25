Datadobi's multi-vendor, multi-cloud unstructured data management capabilities allow IT leaders to reduce cost, carbon footprint, and risk while maximizing data value

Datadobi, the global leader in vendor-neutral unstructured data management, today announced a new technical validation report from Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) Global, an IT analyst, research, validation, and strategy firm owned by TechTarget, that validates the capabilities of StorageMAP. ESG found that StorageMAP enables users to utilize multi-vendor, multi-cloud unstructured data management capabilities to optimize data assets to reduce cost, carbon footprint, and risk, and maximize unstructured data value.

According to the report, the challenges associated with data growth and multiplication are creating a huge data deluge, inundating IT infrastructure with more complexity and cost. ESG research reveals that, as a result, over half of the organizations (55%) surveyed report that unstructured data makes up at least half of the data they have under management in total. Given the challenge of managing these data volumes at scale, the report recommends organizations must start deploying more efficient unstructured data management solutions.

Launched in April of 2022, StorageMAP provides a single pane of glass for organizations to manage unstructured data across their complete data storage estate. Built upon Datadobi's best-in-class vendor-neutral unstructured data mobility engine, the software enables enterprises to visualize, organize, and act on their data in multi-vendor and multi-cloud environments. StorageMAP puts companies in control of their data's cost, carbon footprint, risk, and value.

StorageMAP Solves the Top Concerns of IT Leaders

The key findings of the new ESG validation of StorageMAP include:

Data Discovery: Visibility into unstructured data on the entire data storage estate regardless of storage or cloud vendor, with users able to gain a deeper understanding of unstructured data capacity utilization, types of content consuming capacity, aging profile, top consumers, how much orphaned data exists without a valid business owner, and more.

Visibility into unstructured data on the entire data storage estate regardless of storage or cloud vendor, with users able to gain a deeper understanding of unstructured data capacity utilization, types of content consuming capacity, aging profile, top consumers, how much orphaned data exists without a valid business owner, and more. Data Organization: Ability to quickly and easily organize unstructured data into logical units that make sense, with users being able to tag the data with different attributes to enable total control of data, including ownership, role, where the data belongs and the type of action to take.

Ability to quickly and easily organize unstructured data into logical units that make sense, with users being able to tag the data with different attributes to enable total control of data, including ownership, role, where the data belongs and the type of action to take. Data Action: Capability to take action on unstructured data, including migrating, moving, replicating, archiving, or deleting data to immediately reduce cost, carbon footprint, and risk, and to maximize data value.

"It is past time for organizations to get the masses of unstructured data on their networks under control. Those who do will gain a competitive edge and be set up for success in the years to come," said Craig Ledo, IT Validation Analyst at ESG. "StorageMAP helps solve some of the top concerns of IT leaders today including cost control, reducing carbon footprint, risk reduction, and maximizing the value of unstructured data. We recommend that any organization currently experiencing these challenges consider looking at StorageMAP."

"As organizations begin to consider the best solutions to help achieve business goals in 2023 and beyond, it's critical that unstructured data management is part of the conversation. Not taking the appropriate action on unstructured data can put a business at risk in terms of poor data security, regulatory non-compliance, inefficient operations, etc," said Steve Leeper, Vice President of Product Marketing at Datadobi. "We created StorageMAP to give IT leaders the peace of mind of knowing the details of the unstructured data they have on their corporate network or in the cloud, as well as the ability to take the appropriate action on it so it is at the right place, at the right time, all of the time."

