SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern California Bancorp ("us," "we," "our," or the "Company") (OTC Pink: BCAL), the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. (the "Bank"), today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Southern California Bancorp reported record net income of $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $736 thousand, or $0.04 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net income of $6.9 million, up $7.7 million from the prior quarter

of $6.9 million, up $7.7 million from the prior quarter Total loan interest income increased $3.0 million, or 14.84%, over the prior quarter

increased $3.0 million, or 14.84%, over the prior quarter Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) of $10.7 million, compared to $608 thousand in the prior quarter

of $10.7 million, compared to $608 thousand in the prior quarter Provision for loan losses of $1.3 million commensurate with strong loan growth; the provision was $1.7 million in the prior quarter

of $1.3 million commensurate with strong loan growth; the provision was $1.7 million in the prior quarter Net interest margin of 4.32%, compared with 3.87% in the prior quarter; average yield on non-Paycheck Protection Program ("non-PPP") loans of 5.09% compared with 4.70% in the prior quarter

of 4.32%, compared with 3.87% in the prior quarter; average yield on non-Paycheck Protection Program ("non-PPP") loans of 5.09% compared with 4.70% in the prior quarter Total assets of $2.31 billion were flat from June 30, 2022, and up $50.5 million or 2.2% from December 31, 2021

of $2.31 billion were flat from June 30, 2022, and up $50.5 million or 2.2% from December 31, 2021 Total organic non-PPP loans, including loans held for sale, increased to $1.85 billion, up $77.2 million or 4.37% from June 30, 2022, and up $399.0 million or 27.6%, from December 31, 2021

to $1.85 billion, up $77.2 million or 4.37% from June 30, 2022, and up $399.0 million or 27.6%, from December 31, 2021 Total deposits of $2.02 billion were relatively flat from June 30, 2022, and up $47.0 million or 2.4%, from December 31, 2021

of $2.02 billion were relatively flat from June 30, 2022, and up $47.0 million or 2.4%, from December 31, 2021 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were $993.2 million, representing 49.2% of total deposits, down $63.6 million from June 30, 2022, and up $6.3 million from December 31, 2021

were $993.2 million, representing 49.2% of total deposits, down $63.6 million from June 30, 2022, and up $6.3 million from December 31, 2021 Cost of deposits was 0.25%, up from 0.07% in the prior quarter

was 0.25%, up from 0.07% in the prior quarter Nonperforming assets to total assets ratio of 0.002%, compared to 0.03% and 0.04% at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

ratio of 0.002%, compared to 0.03% and 0.04% at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively Tangible book value per common share ("TBV") (non-GAAP) of $11.75 at September 30, 2022, up $0.16 from $11.59 in the prior quarter

of $11.75 at September 30, 2022, up $0.16 from $11.59 in the prior quarter Continued status as "well-capitalized," the highest regulatory capital category

"I'm pleased to report we achieved the highest quarterly net income in the history of the Bank of $6.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share for the third quarter," said David Rainer, Chairman and CEO of Southern California Bancorp and Bank of Southern California. "Financial results for the quarter included the final loss settlement related to recent litigation, which net of insurance recoveries, was $5.3 million1. In the third quarter we also recorded nonrecurring expenses of $1.2 million, including a $768 thousand loss on the sale of an industrial building that came with the acquisition of Bank of Santa Clarita last year, some residual M&A expenses, as well as legal expenses of $292 thousand related to the recent litigation settlement. Our third quarter performance reflects the traction we are getting on our strategy to become the premier relationship-banking franchise for small to mid-size businesses in Southern California. We believe with the nonrecurring costs incurred during the expansion of our footprint, the acquisition of Bank of Santa Clarita, the conversion of our core operating system and the settlement of litigation all behind us, we are now well positioned.

"Over the first three quarters of 2022, we deployed our excess liquidity by growing our total loans by $344.5 million and increasing our investment securities portfolio by $123 million, which in conjunction with Fed funds rate increases this year, helped increase our third quarter 2022 net interest margin to 4.32%, up from 3.87% in the prior quarter.

"Deposit growth was relatively flat for the third quarter of 2022, while our cost of deposits grew to 25 basis points, up from 7 basis points in the prior quarter, as we adjusted interest rates for customers of our relationship-based business banking model to keep us competitive with our peers and allow us to attract new relationships. That said, our noninterest bearing deposits represented 49.2% of our total deposits at September 30, 2022.

"While there is presently some uncertainty about interest rates and the direction of the U.S. economy, we continue to believe the Southern California market for small to mid-sized business banking offers a significant opportunity for a responsive, relationship-based business banking franchise like ours, and we will continue to execute and grow that model."

Third Quarter Operating Results

Net Income

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $6.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $736 thousand, or $0.04 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022. The adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the third quarter was $6.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $4.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $23.8 million, compared to $20.9 million in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to a $3.8 million increase in total interest income, partially offset by a $929 thousand increase in total interest expense. During the third quarter of 2022, loan interest income increased $3.0 million, debt securities income increased $318 thousand, and interest and dividend income from other financial institutions increased $501 thousand. The increase in interest income was due to a number of factors: higher average non-PPP loans from organic loan growth, a change in the interest-earning asset mix, and increases in the target Fed funds rate. Average interest earning assets increased $14.4 million, resulting from a $102.2 million increase in average non-PPP loans, a $39.5 million increase in average Fed funds sold/resale agreements, and a $27.0 million increase in average debt securities, partially offset by a $150.0 million decrease in average lower yielding deposits in other financial institutions, and a $4.3 million decrease in average PPP loans. The increase in interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a $889 thousand increase in interest expense on money market and saving accounts.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 4.32%, compared with 3.87% in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily related to a 61 basis point increase in the total interest-earning assets yield resulting from higher market interest rates and a change in the Bank's interest-earning asset mix, partially offset by an 18 basis point increase in the cost of funds. The yield on total earning assets in the third quarter of 2022 was 4.60%, compared with 3.99% in the prior quarter. The yield on average loans in the third quarter of 2022 was 5.09%, an increase of 35 basis points from 4.74% in the prior quarter.

Cost of funds for the third quarter of 2022 was 31 basis points, an increase from 13 basis points in the prior quarter. The increase was the net result of an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 14 basis points to 51 basis points, coupled with a decrease in average noninterest-bearing deposits. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $41.0 million to $1.01 billion and represented 49.8% of total average deposits for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $1.05 billion and 52.1%, respectively, for the prior quarter. The total cost of deposits in the third quarter of 2022 was 25 basis points, up from 7 basis points in the prior quarter.

Average total borrowings decreased $2.2 million to $17.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 resulting from the early extinguishment of trust preferred securities ("TruPS"). The average cost of total borrowings was 6.06% for the third quarter of 2022, down from 6.08% in the prior quarter.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company recorded a loan loss provision of $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily related to strong organic loan growth. In the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a loan loss provision of $1.7 million. The Company's management continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to increasing interest rates, inflation and the concerns of an economic downturn and believes it is appropriately provisioned for the current environment.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income in the third quarter of 2022 was $358 thousand, a decrease of $1.2 million compared to total noninterest income of $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was due primarily to a $768 thousand loss on sale of a building and related fixed assets and a $527 thousand decrease in gain on sale of loans in the third quarter.

The Company recorded a $768 thousand loss on sale of a building and related fixed assets in the third quarter of 2022, these assets were acquired in the acquisition of Bank of Santa Clarita in 2021; there was no comparable transaction in the second quarter of 2022. The $527 thousand decrease in gain on sale of loans was primarily due to a lower volume of SBA 7A loan sales in the third quarter of 2022. Total loans sold during the third quarter of 2022 was $3.7 million, resulting in a gain on sale of $240 thousand, compared to total loans sold of $11.0 million in the second quarter, resulting in a gain on sale of $767 thousand.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $13.4 million, a decrease of $8.4 million compared with total noninterest expense of $21.9 million in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a net decrease in the loss contingency expense for the litigation settlements and various nonrecurring expenses incurred in the prior quarter, which included an impairment charge related to the right-of-use asset associated with a Company lease, and a loss on the early extinguishment of the TruPS. Also contributing to the decrease in noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2022 was a decrease in salaries and employee benefits, merger and related expenses, partially offset by an increase in legal, audit and professional expense.

The $483 thousand decrease in salaries and benefits was due primarily to a decrease in average headcount, coupled with lower employer taxes in the third quarter of 2022. The $427 thousand decrease in merger and related expenses was due primarily to the completion of the core system conversion for the legacy bank in March 2022 and Bank of Santa Clarita in April 2022. Legal, audit and professional fees increased $277 thousand, primarily due to a $180 thousand increase in legal fees related to the recent settlement of litigation.

The $122 thousand decrease in occupancy and equipment expenses was due primarily to a $136 thousand pre-tax impairment charge taken in the second quarter of 2022 for the right-of-use asset, for which there was no corresponding transaction in the third quarter. Other expenses decreased $244 thousand in the third quarter, as the Company recorded $347 thousand related to a loss on an early extinguishment of debt acquired from CalWest Bancorp in the second quarter of 2022, for which there was no corresponding transaction in the third quarter, which was partially offset by a higher provision for unfunded loan commitments of $114 thousand in the third quarter of 2022. Total unfunded loan commitments increased $77.1 million to $577.4 million at September 30, 2022 from $500.3 million at June 30, 2022.

Efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2022 was 55.54%, compared to 97.29% in the prior quarter. Adjusted efficiency ratio was 60.03%, compared to 65.93% in the prior quarter.

Income Tax

In the third quarter of 2022, the Company's income tax expense was $2.5 million, compared with an income tax benefit of $306 thousand in the second quarter of 2022. The effective rate was 26.6% for the third quarter of 2022 and 29.4% for the second quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate for 2022 is expected to be approximately 27%.

Balance Sheet

Assets

Total assets at September 30, 2022 were $2.31 billion, relatively flat from June 30, 2022, and an increase of $50.5 million or 2.2% from December 31, 2021. The decrease in total assets from the prior quarter was primarily related to an $84.2 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents, largely offset by a $76.7 million increase in total loans.

The increase in total assets from December 31, 2021, was primarily related to a $344.5 million increase in total loans, a $69.0 million increase in available-for-sale debt securities, and a $54.0 million increase in held-to-maturity securities, partially offset by a $422.8 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents.

Loans

Total loans held for investment were $1.84 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.77 billion and $1.50 billion at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. In the third quarter of 2022, the Company's loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, had net organic growth of $73.6 million or 4.2%, net of total loan principal payoffs of approximately $65.3 million, resulting in non-PPP loans held for investment balance of $1.84 billion at September 30, 2022. Total loans secured by real estate increased by $64.0 million, construction and land development loans increased by $28.6 million and commercial and industrial loans decreased by $19.6 million. The Company had $5.5 million in SBA 7A loans held for sale at September 30, 2022, compared with $1.9 million at June 30, 2022; most of the loans are expected to be sold in the secondary market in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In the first nine months of 2022, the Company's loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, had net organic growth of $393.5 million, or 27.2%, net of total loan principal payoffs of approximately $300.2 million. Total loans secured by real estate increased by $263.0 million, and construction and land development loans increased by $100.2 million. Total commercial and industrial loans decreased by $27.8 million, as $54.4 million in PPP loans received SBA forgiveness or pay downs.

Deposits

Total deposits at September 30, 2022 were $2.02 billion, relatively flat from June 30, 2022 and an increase of $47.0 million from December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits at September 30, 2022 were $993.2 million, or 49.2% of total deposits, compared to $1.06 billion and $986.9 million, or 52.1% and 50.0% of total deposits at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets decreased to $48 thousand or 0.002% of total assets at September 30, 2022, compared with $655 thousand or 0.03%, and $809 thousand or 0.04% of total assets at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The decrease in the third quarter of 2022 was due primarily to payoffs of $558 thousand and paydowns of $49 thousand. The decrease from December 31, 2021, was due primarily to $799 thousand from payoffs, note sale and charge-offs.

The Company had no loans over 90 days past due that were accruing interest at September 30, 2022. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $21 thousand.

Loan delinquencies (30-89 days past due) totaled $69 thousand at September 30, 2022, compared to $459 thousand and $1.0 million at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

The allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") was $16.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $15.1 million and $11.7 million at June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. The ALLL to total loans was 0.89% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.85% and 0.77% at June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. The ALLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans was 0.89%, 0.86% and 0.81% at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. The net carrying value of acquired loans totaled $293.4 million and included a remaining net discount of $1.8 million at September 30, 2022. This discount is currently available to absorb losses on the acquired loans and represented 0.62% of the net carrying value of acquired loans and 0.10% of total gross loans held for investment.

Capital

Tangible book value per common share at September 30, 2022, was $11.75, compared with $11.59 and $11.73 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Tangible book value was impacted in the second and third quarters by increases in the other comprehensive loss related to unrealized losses, net of taxes on available-for-sale securities, the balance of which was $8.3 million at September 30, 2022, $4.5 million at June 30, 2022, and $38 thousand at December 31, 2021.

The Bank's leverage capital ratio and total risk-based capital ratio were 10.14% and 11.77%, respectively, at September 30, 2022.

The Company accrued $6.5 million related to the settlement in the second quarter of 2022.

ABOUT BANK OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA AND SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BANCORP

Southern California Bancorp (OTC Pink: BCAL) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. Bank of Southern California, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States and regulated by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern California Bancorp. Established in 2001 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Bank of Southern California, N.A. offers a range of financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and small- to medium-sized businesses through its 13 branch offices serving San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, and Ventura counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The Bank's solutions-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. Additional information is available at www.banksocal.com.

Southern California Bancorp's common stock is traded on the OTC Markets Group Inc. Pink Open Market under the symbol "BCAL." For more information, please visit banksocal.com or call (844) BNK-SOCAL.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In addition to historical information, certain matters set forth herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to management's beliefs, projections and assumptions concerning future results and events. Forward-looking statements include descriptions of management's plans or objectives for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of Southern California Bancorp's revenues, earnings, litigation expenses, or other measures of economic performance. As well, forward-looking statements may relate to future outlook and anticipated events. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, based on the beliefs and assumptions of management and on the information available to management at the time that such forward-looking statements were made and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words or phrases such as "aim," "can," "may," "could," "predict," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "intend," "plan," "potential," "project," "will likely result," "continue," "seek," "shall," "possible," "projection," "optimistic," and "outlook," and variations of these words and similar expressions or the negative version of those words or phrases.

Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, Southern California Bancorp does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (Unaudited) At or for the Three Months Ended At or for the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 EARNINGS ($ in thousands except share and per share data) Net interest income $ 23,786 $ 20,936 $ 16,028 $ 62,517 $ 44,078 Provision for loan losses $ 1,300 $ 1,650 $ — $ 4,800 $ — Noninterest income $ 358 $ 1,526 $ 1,686 $ 3,487 $ 3,988 Noninterest expense $ 13,410 $ 21,854 $ 12,679 $ 50,816 $ 38,673 Income tax expense (benefit) $ 2,505 $ (306 ) $ 1,532 $ 2,749 $ 2,059 Net income (loss) $ 6,929 $ (736 ) $ 3,503 $ 7,639 $ 7,334 Pre-tax pre-provision income (1) $ 10,734 $ 608 $ 5,035 $ 15,188 $ 9,393 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (1) $ 9,651 $ 7,652 $ 5,453 $ 21,673 $ 10,874 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.38 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.25 $ 0.42 $ 0.53 Ending shares outstanding 17,863,525 17,840,626 13,509,081 17,863,525 13,509,081 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.18 % (0.13 ) % 0.76 % 0.44 % 0.57 % Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.05 % 0.73 % 0.84 % 0.71 % 0.67 % Return on average common equity 11.02 % (1.19 ) % 7.93 % 4.11 % 5.67 % Adjusted return on average common equity (1) 9.80 % 6.82 % 8.78 % 6.58 % 6.63 % Yield on loans 5.09 % 4.74 % 5.30 % 4.85 % 4.65 % Yield on earning assets 4.60 % 3.99 % 3.84 % 4.05 % 3.80 % Cost of deposits 0.25 % 0.07 % 0.11 % 0.14 % 0.14 % Cost of funds 0.31 % 0.13 % 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.23 % Net interest margin 4.32 % 3.87 % 3.67 % 3.87 % 3.59 % Efficiency ratio (1) 55.5 % 97.3 % 71.6 % 77.0 % 80.5 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 60.0 % 65.9 % 69.2 % 67.2 % 77.4 % As of CAPITAL September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ($ in thousands except share and per share data) Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 9.24 % 9.06 % 9.35 % Book value (BV) per common share $ 13.96 $ 13.75 $ 13.92 Tangible BV per common share (1) $ 11.75 $ 11.59 $ 11.73 ASSET QUALITY Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) $ 16,436 $ 15,136 $ 11,657 ALLL to total loans 0.89 % 0.85 % 0.77 % ALLL to total loans (excl PPP) 0.89 % 0.86 % 0.81 % Nonperforming loans $ 48 $ 655 $ 809 Other real estate owned $ — $ — $ — Nonperforming assets to total assets — % 0.03 % 0.04 % END OF PERIOD BALANCES Total loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,849,290 $ 1,772,622 $ 1,504,748 Total assets $ 2,310,329 $ 2,319,067 $ 2,259,866 Deposits $ 2,020,079 $ 2,030,233 $ 1,973,098 Loans to deposits 91.5 % 87.3 % 76.3 % Shareholders' equity $ 249,432 $ 245,331 $ 246,528

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See - GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS ($ in thousands) Cash and due from banks $ 29,167 $ 38,259 $ 22,435 Federal funds sold & interest-bearing balances 128,025 203,149 557,571 Total cash and cash equivalents 157,192 241,408 580,006 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 124,524 125,757 55,567 Securities held-to-maturity, at cost 54,027 54,108 — Loans held for sale 5,495 1,895 — Loans held for investment: Construction & land development 177,796 149,169 77,629 1-4 family residential 143,764 145,619 133,994 Multifamily 202,415 169,409 175,751 Other commercial real estate 993,344 960,540 766,824 Commercial & industrial 321,192 340,826 349,022 Other consumer 5,284 5,164 1,528 Total loans held for investment 1,843,795 1,770,727 1,504,748 Allowance for loan losses (16,436 ) (15,136 ) (11,657 ) Total loans held for investment, net 1,827,359 1,755,591 1,493,091 Restricted stock at cost 14,867 14,487 12,493 Premises and equipment 14,506 19,691 19,639 Right of use asset 9,267 8,606 8,069 Goodwill 37,803 36,784 36,784 Core deposit intangible 1,724 1,824 2,022 Bank owned life insurance 37,751 37,531 37,849 Deferred taxes, net 11,993 10,380 5,069 Accrued interest and other assets 13,821 11,005 9,277 Total Assets $ 2,310,329 $ 2,319,067 $ 2,259,866 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 993,232 $ 1,056,790 $ 986,935 Interest bearing NOW accounts 226,575 223,611 193,525 Money market and savings accounts 689,284 665,844 690,348 Time deposits 110,988 83,988 102,290 Total deposits 2,020,079 2,030,233 1,973,098 Borrowings 17,747 17,723 20,409 Operating lease liability 11,731 9,645 9,002 Accrued interest and other liabilities 11,340 16,135 10,829 Total liabilities 2,060,897 2,073,736 2,013,338 Total shareholders' equity 249,432 245,331 246,528 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,310,329 $ 2,319,067 $ 2,259,866

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary Income Statements - Quarterly and Year-to-Date (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 ($ in thousands except share and per share data) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 22,907 $ 19,947 $ 16,374 $ 60,585 $ 45,645 Interest on debt securities 1,119 801 84 2,250 316 Interest and dividends from other institutions 1,337 836 322 2,597 698 Total interest and dividend income 25,363 21,584 16,780 65,432 46,659 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on NOW, savings, and money market accounts 1,151 264 296 1,697 1,000 Interest on time deposits 155 81 155 334 601 Interest on borrowings 271 303 301 884 980 Total interest expense 1,577 648 752 2,915 2,581 Net interest income 23,786 20,936 16,028 62,517 44,078 Provision for loan losses 1,300 1,650 — 4,800 — Net interest income after provision for loan losses 22,486 19,286 16,028 57,717 44,078 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 468 385 377 1,340 1,101 Gain on sale of loans 240 767 — 1,056 920 Bank owned life insurance income 222 215 165 1,269 567 Servicing and related income on loans 45 25 46 139 107 Gain on sale of debt securities — — — — 55 Loss on sale of building and related fixed assets (768 ) — — (768 ) (4 ) Gain on branch sale — — 1,017 — 1,017 Other charges and fees 151 134 81 451 225 Total noninterest income 358 1,526 1,686 3,487 3,988 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 8,878 9,361 7,752 28,435 25,725 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,610 1,732 1,521 4,752 4,172 Data processing 1,008 1,092 812 3,520 2,374 Legal, audit and professional 885 608 545 2,110 1,215 Regulatory assessments 445 421 285 1,205 557 Director and shareholder expenses 311 221 165 727 453 Merger and related expenses 117 544 418 1,185 1,481 Core deposit intangible amortization 99 99 87 297 264 Loss contingency (975 ) 6,500 — 5,525 — Other expense 1,032 1,276 1,094 3,060 2,432 Total noninterest expense 13,410 21,854 12,679 50,816 38,673 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 9,434 (1,042 ) 5,035 10,388 9,393 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,505 (306 ) 1,532 2,749 2,059 Net income (loss) $ 6,929 $ (736 ) $ 3,503 $ 7,639 $ 7,334 Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.39 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.26 $ 0.43 $ 0.55 Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.38 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.25 $ 0.42 $ 0.53 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1) $ 10,734 $ 608 $ 5,035 $ 15,188 $ 9,393 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income (1) $ 9,876 $ 7,652 $ 5,453 $ 21,898 $ 10,874

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See - GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary Average Balance Sheets and Yield Analysis (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Cost Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Cost Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Cost Assets ($ in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Total non-PPP loans $ 1,782,074 $ 22,879 5.09 % $ 1,679,902 $ 19,668 4.70 % $ 967,044 $ 11,211 4.60 % Total PPP loans 4,788 28 2.32 % 9,072 279 12.34 % 259,809 5,163 7.88 % Total loans 1,786,862 22,907 5.09 % 1,688,974 19,947 4.74 % 1,226,853 16,374 5.30 % Debt securities 183,636 1,119 2.42 % 156,602 801 2.05 % 23,611 84 1.41 % Deposits in other financial institutions 96,504 528 2.17 % 246,506 439 0.71 % 460,391 156 0.13 % Fed funds sold/resale agreements 103,515 598 2.29 % 64,004 144 0.90 % 12,890 5 0.15 % Restricted stock investments and other bank stock 14,855 211 5.64 % 14,914 253 6.80 % 11,270 161 5.67 % Total interest-earning assets 2,185,372 25,363 4.60 % 2,171,000 21,584 3.99 % 1,735,015 16,780 3.84 % Total non-interest-earning assets 141,467 137,829 88,530 Total assets $ 2,326,839 $ 2,308,829 $ 1,823,545 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing NOW accounts $ 226,394 $ 54 0.09 % $ 211,663 $ 56 0.11 % $ 131,864 $ 32 0.10 % Money market and savings accounts 699,276 1,097 0.62 % 669,183 208 0.12 % 609,194 264 0.17 % Time deposits 95,028 155 0.65 % 87,176 81 0.37 % 89,377 155 0.69 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,020,698 1,306 0.51 % 968,022 345 0.14 % 830,435 451 0.22 % Borrowings: FHLB advances — — — % — — — % — — — % Subordinated debt 17,735 271 6.06 % 17,711 271 6.14 % 17,640 271 6.10 % TruPS — — — % 2,262 32 5.67 % 2,722 30 4.37 % Total borrowings 17,735 271 6.06 % 19,973 303 6.08 % 20,362 301 5.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,038,433 1,577 0.60 % 987,995 648 0.26 % 850,797 752 0.35 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits (1) 1,012,619 1,053,615 777,973 Other liabilities 26,287 18,779 19,481 Shareholders' equity 249,500 248,440 175,294 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,326,839 $ 2,308,829 $ 1,823,545 Net interest spread 4.00 % 3.72 % 3.49 % Net interest income and margin $ 23,786 4.32 % $ 20,936 3.87 % $ 16,028 3.67 % Net interest income and margin excluding PPP loans $ 23,758 4.32 % $ 20,657 3.83 % $ 10,865 2.92 % Cost of deposits 0.25 % 0.07 % 0.11 % Cost of funds 0.31 % 0.13 % 0.18 %

(1) Average noninterest-bearing deposits represent 49.80%, 52.12% and 48.37% of average total deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary Average Balance Sheets and Yield Analysis (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Cost Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Cost Assets ($ in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Total non-PPP loans $ 1,653,830 $ 58,956 4.77 % $ 916,290 $ 32,751 4.78 % Total PPP loans 16,132 1,629 13.50 % 395,345 12,894 4.36 % Total loans 1,669,962 60,585 4.85 % 1,311,635 45,645 4.65 % Debt securities 142,922 2,250 2.10 % 23,885 316 1.77 % Deposits in other financial institutions 267,650 1,161 0.58 % 279,357 242 0.12 % Fed funds sold/resale agreements 64,072 753 1.57 % 14,881 11 0.10 % Restricted stock investments and other bank stock 14,596 683 6.26 % 10,599 445 5.61 % Total interest-earning assets 2,159,202 65,432 4.05 % 1,640,357 46,659 3.80 % Total non-interest-earning assets 139,533 83,763 Total assets $ 2,298,735 $ 1,724,120 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing NOW accounts $ 209,660 $ 191 0.12 % $ 118,766 $ 107 0.12 % Money market and savings accounts 687,557 1,506 0.29 % 553,958 893 0.22 % Time deposits 93,071 334 0.48 % 103,536 601 0.78 % Total interest-bearing deposits 990,288 2,031 0.27 % 776,260 1,601 0.28 % Borrowings: FHLB advances — — — % 4,670 — — % Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility — — — % 22,929 60 0.35 % Subordinated debt 17,711 814 6.14 % 17,616 813 6.17 % TruPS 1,656 70 5.65 % 2,714 107 5.27 % Total borrowings 19,367 884 6.10 % 47,929 980 2.73 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,009,655 2,915 0.39 % 824,189 2,581 0.42 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits (1) 1,018,889 708,456 Other liabilities 21,628 18,407 Shareholders' equity 248,563 173,068 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,298,735 $ 1,724,120 Net interest spread 3.66 % 3.38 % Net interest income and margin $ 62,517 3.87 % $ 44,078 3.59 % Net interest income and margin excluding PPP loans $ 60,888 3.80 % $ 31,184 3.35 % Cost of deposits 0.14 % 0.14 % Cost of funds 0.19 % 0.23 %

(1) Average noninterest-bearing deposits represent 50.71%, and 47.72% of average total deposits for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021.

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: (1) adjusted net income, (2) efficiency ratio, (3) adjusted efficiency ratio, (4) pre-tax pre-provision income, (5) adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income, (6) average tangible common equity, (7) adjusted return on average assets, (8) adjusted return on average equity, (9) return on average tangible common equity, (10) adjusted return on average tangible common equity, (11) tangible common equity, (12) tangible assets, (13) tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio, and (14) tangible book value per share. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 ($ in thousands) Adjusted net income Net income (loss) $ 6,929 $ (736 ) $ 3,503 $ 7,639 $ 7,334 Add: After-tax merger and related expenses 82 383 375 852 1,253 Add: After-tax loss contingency (845 ) 4,579 — 3,734 — Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 6,166 $ 4,226 $ 3,878 $ 12,225 $ 8,587 Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 13,410 $ 21,854 $ 12,679 $ 50,816 $ 38,673 Less: Merger and related expenses 117 544 418 1,185 1,481 (Add)/less: Loss contingency (1,200 ) 6,500 — 5,300 — Adjusted noninterest expense $ 14,493 $ 14,810 $ 12,261 $ 44,331 $ 37,192 Net interest income 23,786 20,936 16,028 62,517 44,078 Noninterest income 358 1,526 1,686 3,487 3,988 Total net interest income and noninterest income $ 24,144 $ 22,462 $ 17,714 $ 66,004 $ 48,066 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 55.5 % 97.3 % 71.6 % 77.0 % 80.5 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 60.0 % 65.9 % 69.2 % 67.2 % 77.4 % Pre-tax pre-provision income Net interest income $ 23,786 $ 20,936 $ 16,028 $ 62,517 $ 44,078 Noninterest income 358 1,526 1,686 3,487 3,988 Total net interest income and noninterest income 24,144 22,462 17,714 66,004 48,066 Less: Noninterest expense 13,410 21,854 12,679 50,816 38,673 Pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP) $ 10,734 $ 608 $ 5,035 $ 15,188 $ 9,393 Add: Merger and related expenses 117 544 418 1,185 1,481 (Deduct)/add: Loss contingency (1,200 ) 6,500 — 5,300 — Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP) $ 9,651 $ 7,652 $ 5,453 $ 21,673 $ 10,874 Return on Average Assets, Equity, and Tangible Equity Net income (loss) $ 6,929 $ (736 ) $ 3,503 $ 7,639 $ 7,334 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 6,166 $ 4,226 $ 3,878 $ 12,225 $ 8,587 Average assets $ 2,326,839 $ 2,308,829 $ 1,823,545 $ 2,298,735 $ 1,724,120 Average shareholders' equity 249,500 248,440 175,294 248,563 173,068 Less: Average intangible assets 38,940 38,655 21,214 38,786 21,415 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 210,560 $ 209,785 $ 154,080 $ 209,777 $ 151,653 Return on average assets 1.18 % (0.13 %) 0.76 % 0.44 % 0.57 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.05 % 0.73 % 0.84 % 0.71 % 0.67 % Return on average equity 11.02 % (1.19 %) 7.93 % 4.11 % 5.67 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 9.80 % 6.82 % 8.78 % 6.58 % 6.63 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 13.06 % (1.41 %) 9.02 % 4.87 % 6.47 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 11.62 % 8.08 % 9.99 % 7.79 % 7.57 %

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ($ in thousands except share and per share data) Tangible Common Equity Ratio/Tangible Book Value Per Share Shareholders' equity $ 249,432 $ 245,331 $ 246,528 Less: Intangible assets 39,527 38,608 38,806 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 209,905 $ 206,723 $ 207,722 Total assets $ 2,310,329 $ 2,319,067 $ 2,259,866 Less: Intangible assets 39,527 38,608 38,806 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,270,802 $ 2,280,459 $ 2,221,060 Equity to asset ratio 10.80 % 10.58 % 10.91 % Tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio (non-GAAP) 9.24 % 9.06 % 9.35 % Book value per share $ 13.96 $ 13.75 $ 13.92 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 11.75 $ 11.59 $ 11.73 Shares outstanding 17,863,525 17,840,626 17,707,737

Contacts

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Kevin McCabe

Bank of Southern California

kmccabe@banksocal.com

818.637.7065