Southern California Bancorp reported record net income of $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $736 thousand, or $0.04 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Net income of $6.9 million, up $7.7 million from the prior quarter
- Total loan interest income increased $3.0 million, or 14.84%, over the prior quarter
- Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) of $10.7 million, compared to $608 thousand in the prior quarter
- Provision for loan losses of $1.3 million commensurate with strong loan growth; the provision was $1.7 million in the prior quarter
- Net interest margin of 4.32%, compared with 3.87% in the prior quarter; average yield on non-Paycheck Protection Program ("non-PPP") loans of 5.09% compared with 4.70% in the prior quarter
- Total assets of $2.31 billion were flat from June 30, 2022, and up $50.5 million or 2.2% from December 31, 2021
- Total organic non-PPP loans, including loans held for sale, increased to $1.85 billion, up $77.2 million or 4.37% from June 30, 2022, and up $399.0 million or 27.6%, from December 31, 2021
- Total deposits of $2.02 billion were relatively flat from June 30, 2022, and up $47.0 million or 2.4%, from December 31, 2021
- Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were $993.2 million, representing 49.2% of total deposits, down $63.6 million from June 30, 2022, and up $6.3 million from December 31, 2021
- Cost of deposits was 0.25%, up from 0.07% in the prior quarter
- Nonperforming assets to total assets ratio of 0.002%, compared to 0.03% and 0.04% at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
- Tangible book value per common share ("TBV") (non-GAAP) of $11.75 at September 30, 2022, up $0.16 from $11.59 in the prior quarter
- Continued status as "well-capitalized," the highest regulatory capital category
"I'm pleased to report we achieved the highest quarterly net income in the history of the Bank of $6.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share for the third quarter," said David Rainer, Chairman and CEO of Southern California Bancorp and Bank of Southern California. "Financial results for the quarter included the final loss settlement related to recent litigation, which net of insurance recoveries, was $5.3 million1. In the third quarter we also recorded nonrecurring expenses of $1.2 million, including a $768 thousand loss on the sale of an industrial building that came with the acquisition of Bank of Santa Clarita last year, some residual M&A expenses, as well as legal expenses of $292 thousand related to the recent litigation settlement. Our third quarter performance reflects the traction we are getting on our strategy to become the premier relationship-banking franchise for small to mid-size businesses in Southern California. We believe with the nonrecurring costs incurred during the expansion of our footprint, the acquisition of Bank of Santa Clarita, the conversion of our core operating system and the settlement of litigation all behind us, we are now well positioned.
"Over the first three quarters of 2022, we deployed our excess liquidity by growing our total loans by $344.5 million and increasing our investment securities portfolio by $123 million, which in conjunction with Fed funds rate increases this year, helped increase our third quarter 2022 net interest margin to 4.32%, up from 3.87% in the prior quarter.
"Deposit growth was relatively flat for the third quarter of 2022, while our cost of deposits grew to 25 basis points, up from 7 basis points in the prior quarter, as we adjusted interest rates for customers of our relationship-based business banking model to keep us competitive with our peers and allow us to attract new relationships. That said, our noninterest bearing deposits represented 49.2% of our total deposits at September 30, 2022.
"While there is presently some uncertainty about interest rates and the direction of the U.S. economy, we continue to believe the Southern California market for small to mid-sized business banking offers a significant opportunity for a responsive, relationship-based business banking franchise like ours, and we will continue to execute and grow that model."
Third Quarter Operating Results
Net Income
Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $6.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $736 thousand, or $0.04 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022. The adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the third quarter was $6.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $4.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $23.8 million, compared to $20.9 million in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to a $3.8 million increase in total interest income, partially offset by a $929 thousand increase in total interest expense. During the third quarter of 2022, loan interest income increased $3.0 million, debt securities income increased $318 thousand, and interest and dividend income from other financial institutions increased $501 thousand. The increase in interest income was due to a number of factors: higher average non-PPP loans from organic loan growth, a change in the interest-earning asset mix, and increases in the target Fed funds rate. Average interest earning assets increased $14.4 million, resulting from a $102.2 million increase in average non-PPP loans, a $39.5 million increase in average Fed funds sold/resale agreements, and a $27.0 million increase in average debt securities, partially offset by a $150.0 million decrease in average lower yielding deposits in other financial institutions, and a $4.3 million decrease in average PPP loans. The increase in interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a $889 thousand increase in interest expense on money market and saving accounts.
Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 4.32%, compared with 3.87% in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily related to a 61 basis point increase in the total interest-earning assets yield resulting from higher market interest rates and a change in the Bank's interest-earning asset mix, partially offset by an 18 basis point increase in the cost of funds. The yield on total earning assets in the third quarter of 2022 was 4.60%, compared with 3.99% in the prior quarter. The yield on average loans in the third quarter of 2022 was 5.09%, an increase of 35 basis points from 4.74% in the prior quarter.
Cost of funds for the third quarter of 2022 was 31 basis points, an increase from 13 basis points in the prior quarter. The increase was the net result of an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 14 basis points to 51 basis points, coupled with a decrease in average noninterest-bearing deposits. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $41.0 million to $1.01 billion and represented 49.8% of total average deposits for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $1.05 billion and 52.1%, respectively, for the prior quarter. The total cost of deposits in the third quarter of 2022 was 25 basis points, up from 7 basis points in the prior quarter.
Average total borrowings decreased $2.2 million to $17.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 resulting from the early extinguishment of trust preferred securities ("TruPS"). The average cost of total borrowings was 6.06% for the third quarter of 2022, down from 6.08% in the prior quarter.
Provision for Loan Losses
The Company recorded a loan loss provision of $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily related to strong organic loan growth. In the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a loan loss provision of $1.7 million. The Company's management continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to increasing interest rates, inflation and the concerns of an economic downturn and believes it is appropriately provisioned for the current environment.
Noninterest Income
Total noninterest income in the third quarter of 2022 was $358 thousand, a decrease of $1.2 million compared to total noninterest income of $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was due primarily to a $768 thousand loss on sale of a building and related fixed assets and a $527 thousand decrease in gain on sale of loans in the third quarter.
The Company recorded a $768 thousand loss on sale of a building and related fixed assets in the third quarter of 2022, these assets were acquired in the acquisition of Bank of Santa Clarita in 2021; there was no comparable transaction in the second quarter of 2022. The $527 thousand decrease in gain on sale of loans was primarily due to a lower volume of SBA 7A loan sales in the third quarter of 2022. Total loans sold during the third quarter of 2022 was $3.7 million, resulting in a gain on sale of $240 thousand, compared to total loans sold of $11.0 million in the second quarter, resulting in a gain on sale of $767 thousand.
Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $13.4 million, a decrease of $8.4 million compared with total noninterest expense of $21.9 million in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a net decrease in the loss contingency expense for the litigation settlements and various nonrecurring expenses incurred in the prior quarter, which included an impairment charge related to the right-of-use asset associated with a Company lease, and a loss on the early extinguishment of the TruPS. Also contributing to the decrease in noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2022 was a decrease in salaries and employee benefits, merger and related expenses, partially offset by an increase in legal, audit and professional expense.
The $483 thousand decrease in salaries and benefits was due primarily to a decrease in average headcount, coupled with lower employer taxes in the third quarter of 2022. The $427 thousand decrease in merger and related expenses was due primarily to the completion of the core system conversion for the legacy bank in March 2022 and Bank of Santa Clarita in April 2022. Legal, audit and professional fees increased $277 thousand, primarily due to a $180 thousand increase in legal fees related to the recent settlement of litigation.
The $122 thousand decrease in occupancy and equipment expenses was due primarily to a $136 thousand pre-tax impairment charge taken in the second quarter of 2022 for the right-of-use asset, for which there was no corresponding transaction in the third quarter. Other expenses decreased $244 thousand in the third quarter, as the Company recorded $347 thousand related to a loss on an early extinguishment of debt acquired from CalWest Bancorp in the second quarter of 2022, for which there was no corresponding transaction in the third quarter, which was partially offset by a higher provision for unfunded loan commitments of $114 thousand in the third quarter of 2022. Total unfunded loan commitments increased $77.1 million to $577.4 million at September 30, 2022 from $500.3 million at June 30, 2022.
Efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2022 was 55.54%, compared to 97.29% in the prior quarter. Adjusted efficiency ratio was 60.03%, compared to 65.93% in the prior quarter.
Income Tax
In the third quarter of 2022, the Company's income tax expense was $2.5 million, compared with an income tax benefit of $306 thousand in the second quarter of 2022. The effective rate was 26.6% for the third quarter of 2022 and 29.4% for the second quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate for 2022 is expected to be approximately 27%.
Balance Sheet
Assets
Total assets at September 30, 2022 were $2.31 billion, relatively flat from June 30, 2022, and an increase of $50.5 million or 2.2% from December 31, 2021. The decrease in total assets from the prior quarter was primarily related to an $84.2 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents, largely offset by a $76.7 million increase in total loans.
The increase in total assets from December 31, 2021, was primarily related to a $344.5 million increase in total loans, a $69.0 million increase in available-for-sale debt securities, and a $54.0 million increase in held-to-maturity securities, partially offset by a $422.8 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents.
Loans
Total loans held for investment were $1.84 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.77 billion and $1.50 billion at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. In the third quarter of 2022, the Company's loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, had net organic growth of $73.6 million or 4.2%, net of total loan principal payoffs of approximately $65.3 million, resulting in non-PPP loans held for investment balance of $1.84 billion at September 30, 2022. Total loans secured by real estate increased by $64.0 million, construction and land development loans increased by $28.6 million and commercial and industrial loans decreased by $19.6 million. The Company had $5.5 million in SBA 7A loans held for sale at September 30, 2022, compared with $1.9 million at June 30, 2022; most of the loans are expected to be sold in the secondary market in the fourth quarter of 2022.
In the first nine months of 2022, the Company's loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, had net organic growth of $393.5 million, or 27.2%, net of total loan principal payoffs of approximately $300.2 million. Total loans secured by real estate increased by $263.0 million, and construction and land development loans increased by $100.2 million. Total commercial and industrial loans decreased by $27.8 million, as $54.4 million in PPP loans received SBA forgiveness or pay downs.
Deposits
Total deposits at September 30, 2022 were $2.02 billion, relatively flat from June 30, 2022 and an increase of $47.0 million from December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits at September 30, 2022 were $993.2 million, or 49.2% of total deposits, compared to $1.06 billion and $986.9 million, or 52.1% and 50.0% of total deposits at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
Asset Quality
Total non-performing assets decreased to $48 thousand or 0.002% of total assets at September 30, 2022, compared with $655 thousand or 0.03%, and $809 thousand or 0.04% of total assets at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The decrease in the third quarter of 2022 was due primarily to payoffs of $558 thousand and paydowns of $49 thousand. The decrease from December 31, 2021, was due primarily to $799 thousand from payoffs, note sale and charge-offs.
The Company had no loans over 90 days past due that were accruing interest at September 30, 2022. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $21 thousand.
Loan delinquencies (30-89 days past due) totaled $69 thousand at September 30, 2022, compared to $459 thousand and $1.0 million at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
The allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") was $16.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $15.1 million and $11.7 million at June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. The ALLL to total loans was 0.89% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.85% and 0.77% at June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. The ALLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans was 0.89%, 0.86% and 0.81% at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. The net carrying value of acquired loans totaled $293.4 million and included a remaining net discount of $1.8 million at September 30, 2022. This discount is currently available to absorb losses on the acquired loans and represented 0.62% of the net carrying value of acquired loans and 0.10% of total gross loans held for investment.
Capital
Tangible book value per common share at September 30, 2022, was $11.75, compared with $11.59 and $11.73 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Tangible book value was impacted in the second and third quarters by increases in the other comprehensive loss related to unrealized losses, net of taxes on available-for-sale securities, the balance of which was $8.3 million at September 30, 2022, $4.5 million at June 30, 2022, and $38 thousand at December 31, 2021.
The Bank's leverage capital ratio and total risk-based capital ratio were 10.14% and 11.77%, respectively, at September 30, 2022.
- The Company accrued $6.5 million related to the settlement in the second quarter of 2022.
ABOUT BANK OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA AND SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BANCORP
Southern California Bancorp (OTC Pink: BCAL) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. Bank of Southern California, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States and regulated by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern California Bancorp. Established in 2001 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Bank of Southern California, N.A. offers a range of financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and small- to medium-sized businesses through its 13 branch offices serving San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, and Ventura counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The Bank's solutions-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. Additional information is available at www.banksocal.com.
Southern California Bancorp's common stock is traded on the OTC Markets Group Inc. Pink Open Market under the symbol "BCAL." For more information, please visit banksocal.com or call (844) BNK-SOCAL.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
In addition to historical information, certain matters set forth herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to management's beliefs, projections and assumptions concerning future results and events. Forward-looking statements include descriptions of management's plans or objectives for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of Southern California Bancorp's revenues, earnings, litigation expenses, or other measures of economic performance. As well, forward-looking statements may relate to future outlook and anticipated events. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, based on the beliefs and assumptions of management and on the information available to management at the time that such forward-looking statements were made and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words or phrases such as "aim," "can," "may," "could," "predict," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "intend," "plan," "potential," "project," "will likely result," "continue," "seek," "shall," "possible," "projection," "optimistic," and "outlook," and variations of these words and similar expressions or the negative version of those words or phrases.
Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, Southern California Bancorp does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.
Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
At or for the
Three Months Ended
At or for the
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
EARNINGS
($ in thousands except share and per share data)
Net interest income
$
23,786
$
20,936
$
16,028
$
62,517
$
44,078
Provision for loan losses
$
1,300
$
1,650
$
—
$
4,800
$
—
Noninterest income
$
358
$
1,526
$
1,686
$
3,487
$
3,988
Noninterest expense
$
13,410
$
21,854
$
12,679
$
50,816
$
38,673
Income tax expense (benefit)
$
2,505
$
(306
)
$
1,532
$
2,749
$
2,059
Net income (loss)
$
6,929
$
(736
)
$
3,503
$
7,639
$
7,334
Pre-tax pre-provision income (1)
$
10,734
$
608
$
5,035
$
15,188
$
9,393
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (1)
$
9,651
$
7,652
$
5,453
$
21,673
$
10,874
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.38
$
(0.04
)
$
0.25
$
0.42
$
0.53
Ending shares outstanding
17,863,525
17,840,626
13,509,081
17,863,525
13,509,081
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.18
%
(0.13
) %
0.76
%
0.44
%
0.57
%
Adjusted return on average assets (1)
1.05
%
0.73
%
0.84
%
0.71
%
0.67
%
Return on average common equity
11.02
%
(1.19
) %
7.93
%
4.11
%
5.67
%
Adjusted return on average common equity (1)
9.80
%
6.82
%
8.78
%
6.58
%
6.63
%
Yield on loans
5.09
%
4.74
%
5.30
%
4.85
%
4.65
%
Yield on earning assets
4.60
%
3.99
%
3.84
%
4.05
%
3.80
%
Cost of deposits
0.25
%
0.07
%
0.11
%
0.14
%
0.14
%
Cost of funds
0.31
%
0.13
%
0.18
%
0.19
%
0.23
%
Net interest margin
4.32
%
3.87
%
3.67
%
3.87
%
3.59
%
Efficiency ratio (1)
55.5
%
97.3
%
71.6
%
77.0
%
80.5
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)
60.0
%
65.9
%
69.2
%
67.2
%
77.4
%
As of
CAPITAL
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
($ in thousands except share and per share data)
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)
9.24
%
9.06
%
9.35
%
Book value (BV) per common share
$
13.96
$
13.75
$
13.92
Tangible BV per common share (1)
$
11.75
$
11.59
$
11.73
ASSET QUALITY
Allowance for loan losses (ALLL)
$
16,436
$
15,136
$
11,657
ALLL to total loans
0.89
%
0.85
%
0.77
%
ALLL to total loans (excl PPP)
0.89
%
0.86
%
0.81
%
Nonperforming loans
$
48
$
655
$
809
Other real estate owned
$
—
$
—
$
—
Nonperforming assets to total assets
—
%
0.03
%
0.04
%
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Total loans, including loans held for sale
$
1,849,290
$
1,772,622
$
1,504,748
Total assets
$
2,310,329
$
2,319,067
$
2,259,866
Deposits
$
2,020,079
$
2,030,233
$
1,973,098
Loans to deposits
91.5
%
87.3
%
76.3
%
Shareholders' equity
$
249,432
$
245,331
$
246,528
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See - GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.
Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary
Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
($ in thousands)
Cash and due from banks
$
29,167
$
38,259
$
22,435
Federal funds sold & interest-bearing balances
128,025
203,149
557,571
Total cash and cash equivalents
157,192
241,408
580,006
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
124,524
125,757
55,567
Securities held-to-maturity, at cost
54,027
54,108
—
Loans held for sale
5,495
1,895
—
Loans held for investment:
Construction & land development
177,796
149,169
77,629
1-4 family residential
143,764
145,619
133,994
Multifamily
202,415
169,409
175,751
Other commercial real estate
993,344
960,540
766,824
Commercial & industrial
321,192
340,826
349,022
Other consumer
5,284
5,164
1,528
Total loans held for investment
1,843,795
1,770,727
1,504,748
Allowance for loan losses
(16,436
)
(15,136
)
(11,657
)
Total loans held for investment, net
1,827,359
1,755,591
1,493,091
Restricted stock at cost
14,867
14,487
12,493
Premises and equipment
14,506
19,691
19,639
Right of use asset
9,267
8,606
8,069
Goodwill
37,803
36,784
36,784
Core deposit intangible
1,724
1,824
2,022
Bank owned life insurance
37,751
37,531
37,849
Deferred taxes, net
11,993
10,380
5,069
Accrued interest and other assets
13,821
11,005
9,277
Total Assets
$
2,310,329
$
2,319,067
$
2,259,866
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
993,232
$
1,056,790
$
986,935
Interest bearing NOW accounts
226,575
223,611
193,525
Money market and savings accounts
689,284
665,844
690,348
Time deposits
110,988
83,988
102,290
Total deposits
2,020,079
2,030,233
1,973,098
Borrowings
17,747
17,723
20,409
Operating lease liability
11,731
9,645
9,002
Accrued interest and other liabilities
11,340
16,135
10,829
Total liabilities
2,060,897
2,073,736
2,013,338
Total shareholders' equity
249,432
245,331
246,528
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
2,310,329
$
2,319,067
$
2,259,866
Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary
Income Statements - Quarterly and Year-to-Date (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
($ in thousands except share and per share data)
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
22,907
$
19,947
$
16,374
$
60,585
$
45,645
Interest on debt securities
1,119
801
84
2,250
316
Interest and dividends from other institutions
1,337
836
322
2,597
698
Total interest and dividend income
25,363
21,584
16,780
65,432
46,659
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on NOW, savings, and money market accounts
1,151
264
296
1,697
1,000
Interest on time deposits
155
81
155
334
601
Interest on borrowings
271
303
301
884
980
Total interest expense
1,577
648
752
2,915
2,581
Net interest income
23,786
20,936
16,028
62,517
44,078
Provision for loan losses
1,300
1,650
—
4,800
—
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
22,486
19,286
16,028
57,717
44,078
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
468
385
377
1,340
1,101
Gain on sale of loans
240
767
—
1,056
920
Bank owned life insurance income
222
215
165
1,269
567
Servicing and related income on loans
45
25
46
139
107
Gain on sale of debt securities
—
—
—
—
55
Loss on sale of building and related fixed assets
(768
)
—
—
(768
)
(4
)
Gain on branch sale
—
—
1,017
—
1,017
Other charges and fees
151
134
81
451
225
Total noninterest income
358
1,526
1,686
3,487
3,988
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
8,878
9,361
7,752
28,435
25,725
Occupancy and equipment expenses
1,610
1,732
1,521
4,752
4,172
Data processing
1,008
1,092
812
3,520
2,374
Legal, audit and professional
885
608
545
2,110
1,215
Regulatory assessments
445
421
285
1,205
557
Director and shareholder expenses
311
221
165
727
453
Merger and related expenses
117
544
418
1,185
1,481
Core deposit intangible amortization
99
99
87
297
264
Loss contingency
(975
)
6,500
—
5,525
—
Other expense
1,032
1,276
1,094
3,060
2,432
Total noninterest expense
13,410
21,854
12,679
50,816
38,673
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
9,434
(1,042
)
5,035
10,388
9,393
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,505
(306
)
1,532
2,749
2,059
Net income (loss)
$
6,929
$
(736
)
$
3,503
$
7,639
$
7,334
Net income (loss) per share - basic
$
0.39
$
(0.04
)
$
0.26
$
0.43
$
0.55
Net income (loss) per share - diluted
$
0.38
$
(0.04
)
$
0.25
$
0.42
$
0.53
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1)
$
10,734
$
608
$
5,035
$
15,188
$
9,393
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income (1)
$
9,876
$
7,652
$
5,453
$
21,898
$
10,874
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See - GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.
Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary
Average Balance Sheets and Yield Analysis
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Cost
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Cost
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Cost
Assets
($ in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Total non-PPP loans
$
1,782,074
$
22,879
5.09
%
$
1,679,902
$
19,668
4.70
%
$
967,044
$
11,211
4.60
%
Total PPP loans
4,788
28
2.32
%
9,072
279
12.34
%
259,809
5,163
7.88
%
Total loans
1,786,862
22,907
5.09
%
1,688,974
19,947
4.74
%
1,226,853
16,374
5.30
%
Debt securities
183,636
1,119
2.42
%
156,602
801
2.05
%
23,611
84
1.41
%
Deposits in other financial institutions
96,504
528
2.17
%
246,506
439
0.71
%
460,391
156
0.13
%
Fed funds sold/resale agreements
103,515
598
2.29
%
64,004
144
0.90
%
12,890
5
0.15
%
Restricted stock investments and other bank stock
14,855
211
5.64
%
14,914
253
6.80
%
11,270
161
5.67
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,185,372
25,363
4.60
%
2,171,000
21,584
3.99
%
1,735,015
16,780
3.84
%
Total non-interest-earning assets
141,467
137,829
88,530
Total assets
$
2,326,839
$
2,308,829
$
1,823,545
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing NOW accounts
$
226,394
$
54
0.09
%
$
211,663
$
56
0.11
%
$
131,864
$
32
0.10
%
Money market and savings accounts
699,276
1,097
0.62
%
669,183
208
0.12
%
609,194
264
0.17
%
Time deposits
95,028
155
0.65
%
87,176
81
0.37
%
89,377
155
0.69
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,020,698
1,306
0.51
%
968,022
345
0.14
%
830,435
451
0.22
%
Borrowings:
FHLB advances
—
—
—
%
—
—
—
%
—
—
—
%
Subordinated debt
17,735
271
6.06
%
17,711
271
6.14
%
17,640
271
6.10
%
TruPS
—
—
—
%
2,262
32
5.67
%
2,722
30
4.37
%
Total borrowings
17,735
271
6.06
%
19,973
303
6.08
%
20,362
301
5.86
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,038,433
1,577
0.60
%
987,995
648
0.26
%
850,797
752
0.35
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits (1)
1,012,619
1,053,615
777,973
Other liabilities
26,287
18,779
19,481
Shareholders' equity
249,500
248,440
175,294
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
2,326,839
$
2,308,829
$
1,823,545
Net interest spread
4.00
%
3.72
%
3.49
%
Net interest income and margin
$
23,786
4.32
%
$
20,936
3.87
%
$
16,028
3.67
%
Net interest income and margin excluding PPP loans
$
23,758
4.32
%
$
20,657
3.83
%
$
10,865
2.92
%
Cost of deposits
0.25
%
0.07
%
0.11
%
Cost of funds
0.31
%
0.13
%
0.18
%
(1) Average noninterest-bearing deposits represent 49.80%, 52.12% and 48.37% of average total deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.
Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary
Average Balance Sheets and Yield Analysis
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Cost
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Cost
Assets
($ in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Total non-PPP loans
$
1,653,830
$
58,956
4.77
%
$
916,290
$
32,751
4.78
%
Total PPP loans
16,132
1,629
13.50
%
395,345
12,894
4.36
%
Total loans
1,669,962
60,585
4.85
%
1,311,635
45,645
4.65
%
Debt securities
142,922
2,250
2.10
%
23,885
316
1.77
%
Deposits in other financial institutions
267,650
1,161
0.58
%
279,357
242
0.12
%
Fed funds sold/resale agreements
64,072
753
1.57
%
14,881
11
0.10
%
Restricted stock investments and other bank stock
14,596
683
6.26
%
10,599
445
5.61
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,159,202
65,432
4.05
%
1,640,357
46,659
3.80
%
Total non-interest-earning assets
139,533
83,763
Total assets
$
2,298,735
$
1,724,120
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing NOW accounts
$
209,660
$
191
0.12
%
$
118,766
$
107
0.12
%
Money market and savings accounts
687,557
1,506
0.29
%
553,958
893
0.22
%
Time deposits
93,071
334
0.48
%
103,536
601
0.78
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
990,288
2,031
0.27
%
776,260
1,601
0.28
%
Borrowings:
FHLB advances
—
—
—
%
4,670
—
—
%
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility
—
—
—
%
22,929
60
0.35
%
Subordinated debt
17,711
814
6.14
%
17,616
813
6.17
%
TruPS
1,656
70
5.65
%
2,714
107
5.27
%
Total borrowings
19,367
884
6.10
%
47,929
980
2.73
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,009,655
2,915
0.39
%
824,189
2,581
0.42
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits (1)
1,018,889
708,456
Other liabilities
21,628
18,407
Shareholders' equity
248,563
173,068
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
2,298,735
$
1,724,120
Net interest spread
3.66
%
3.38
%
Net interest income and margin
$
62,517
3.87
%
$
44,078
3.59
%
Net interest income and margin excluding PPP loans
$
60,888
3.80
%
$
31,184
3.35
%
Cost of deposits
0.14
%
0.14
%
Cost of funds
0.19
%
0.23
%
(1) Average noninterest-bearing deposits represent 50.71%, and 47.72% of average total deposits for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021.
Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: (1) adjusted net income, (2) efficiency ratio, (3) adjusted efficiency ratio, (4) pre-tax pre-provision income, (5) adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income, (6) average tangible common equity, (7) adjusted return on average assets, (8) adjusted return on average equity, (9) return on average tangible common equity, (10) adjusted return on average tangible common equity, (11) tangible common equity, (12) tangible assets, (13) tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio, and (14) tangible book value per share. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
($ in thousands)
Adjusted net income
Net income (loss)
$
6,929
$
(736
)
$
3,503
$
7,639
$
7,334
Add: After-tax merger and related expenses
82
383
375
852
1,253
Add: After-tax loss contingency
(845
)
4,579
—
3,734
—
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
6,166
$
4,226
$
3,878
$
12,225
$
8,587
Efficiency Ratio
Noninterest expense
$
13,410
$
21,854
$
12,679
$
50,816
$
38,673
Less: Merger and related expenses
117
544
418
1,185
1,481
(Add)/less: Loss contingency
(1,200
)
6,500
—
5,300
—
Adjusted noninterest expense
$
14,493
$
14,810
$
12,261
$
44,331
$
37,192
Net interest income
23,786
20,936
16,028
62,517
44,078
Noninterest income
358
1,526
1,686
3,487
3,988
Total net interest income and noninterest income
$
24,144
$
22,462
$
17,714
$
66,004
$
48,066
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
55.5
%
97.3
%
71.6
%
77.0
%
80.5
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
60.0
%
65.9
%
69.2
%
67.2
%
77.4
%
Pre-tax pre-provision income
Net interest income
$
23,786
$
20,936
$
16,028
$
62,517
$
44,078
Noninterest income
358
1,526
1,686
3,487
3,988
Total net interest income and noninterest income
24,144
22,462
17,714
66,004
48,066
Less: Noninterest expense
13,410
21,854
12,679
50,816
38,673
Pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP)
$
10,734
$
608
$
5,035
$
15,188
$
9,393
Add: Merger and related expenses
117
544
418
1,185
1,481
(Deduct)/add: Loss contingency
(1,200
)
6,500
—
5,300
—
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP)
$
9,651
$
7,652
$
5,453
$
21,673
$
10,874
Return on Average Assets, Equity, and Tangible Equity
Net income (loss)
$
6,929
$
(736
)
$
3,503
$
7,639
$
7,334
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
6,166
$
4,226
$
3,878
$
12,225
$
8,587
Average assets
$
2,326,839
$
2,308,829
$
1,823,545
$
2,298,735
$
1,724,120
Average shareholders' equity
249,500
248,440
175,294
248,563
173,068
Less: Average intangible assets
38,940
38,655
21,214
38,786
21,415
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
210,560
$
209,785
$
154,080
$
209,777
$
151,653
Return on average assets
1.18
%
(0.13
%)
0.76
%
0.44
%
0.57
%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.05
%
0.73
%
0.84
%
0.71
%
0.67
%
Return on average equity
11.02
%
(1.19
%)
7.93
%
4.11
%
5.67
%
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)
9.80
%
6.82
%
8.78
%
6.58
%
6.63
%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
13.06
%
(1.41
%)
9.02
%
4.87
%
6.47
%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
11.62
%
8.08
%
9.99
%
7.79
%
7.57
%
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
($ in thousands except share and per share data)
Tangible Common Equity Ratio/Tangible Book Value Per Share
Shareholders' equity
$
249,432
$
245,331
$
246,528
Less: Intangible assets
39,527
38,608
38,806
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
209,905
$
206,723
$
207,722
Total assets
$
2,310,329
$
2,319,067
$
2,259,866
Less: Intangible assets
39,527
38,608
38,806
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
2,270,802
$
2,280,459
$
2,221,060
Equity to asset ratio
10.80
%
10.58
%
10.91
%
Tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio (non-GAAP)
9.24
%
9.06
%
9.35
%
Book value per share
$
13.96
$
13.75
$
13.92
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$
11.75
$
11.59
$
11.73
Shares outstanding
17,863,525
17,840,626
17,707,737
