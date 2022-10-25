Open Systems MDR+ IoT Service is Honored for IoT Innovation

Open Systems, a provider of next-gen managed detection and response (MDR) services and the 2022 Microsoft Security MSSP Partner of the Year, announced today that its Open Systems MDR+ IoT service has received a 2022 IoT Evolution Security Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading publication covering Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. This is the eighth award that Open Systems has so far won in 2022.

The award honors organizations delivering exemplary services or solutions which secure IoT devices and networks.

Open Systems MDR+ IoT is an add-on service that extends the 24x7 security monitoring of its award-winning MDR+, a next generation managed detection and response (MDR) service, to protect connected devices used in IoT and Operational Technology (OT) applications. MDR+ IoT accomplishes this using Microsoft Defender for IoT to ingest telemetry from IoT and OT devices and adding it to MDR+. This enables customers to benefit from 24x7 detection and response that correlates alerts across their IoT, OT and IT environments for maximum visibility and protection as part of a holistic security program.

"The growing number of IoT and OT devices used throughout modern enterprises has dramatically increased corporate attack surfaces, making companies vulnerable to cyber-attacks," said Tom Corn, chief product officer for Open Systems. "MDR+ IoT overcomes this by combining our MDR+ next-gen MDR service with Defender for IoT to minimize the threat surface across our clients' entire infrastructures, using the same best practices, rigor and workflow that helped us win Microsoft's Security MSSP of the Year for 2022."

"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Security ExcellenceAward exemplify innovation driving the fast-growing Internet of Things marketplace. It is my honor to congratulate Open Systems for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving industry," said Ken Briodagh, Editorial Director IoT Evolution World.

"It is my pleasure to recognize Open Systems MDR+ IoT, an innovative solution that earned Open Systems the 2022 IoT Evolution Security ExcellenceAward," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to seeing more innovation from Open Systems in the future."

In addition to the Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award, Open Systems has also won the following seven awards this year:

Winner in the Cloud-Delivered category of the 2022 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Awards

Security MSSP of the Year in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards 2022

Winner in the Cloud Security Services category of the 2022 Stratus Cloud Awards

Swiss Partner of the Year in the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

Gold Winner in the MDR category of the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Winner in the MDR Service Provider category of the 2022 Global InfoSec Awards

Platinum winner for Open Systems MDR+ managed detection and response service in the Cybersecurity category of the Secure Campus 2022 Awards

