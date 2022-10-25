Zedge, Inc.: Zedge Introduces an Additional 13 Localized Versions of Emojipedia.com

In time for Diwali, launch includes five of India's most popular languages

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ZDGE), a leader in building marketplaces and games around digital content that enable self-expression, today announced that Emojipedia, the 'go-to' source for 'all things emoji', introduced an additional thirteen localized versions of its highly acclaimed website.

The world's #1 emoji reference site is now available in Bengali, Chinese (Simplified), Danish, Dutch, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Marathi, Malway, Norwegian, Swedish, Tamil, and Telugu. This complements the German, French, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, and English versions.

"Emojipedia is a global resource visited by millions of people across the entire world," said Jonathan Reich, CEO of Zedge. "With today's significant expansion of Emojipedia's language support, the over 2 billion native speakers of these thirteen languages will have even easier access to Emojipedia's up-to-date and well-researched emoji information that everyone across the world can trust."

"Emojis and Emojipedia have a global user base, and today's launch of support for these thirteen additional languages, when added to the launch of support for Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, and Italian earlier in the year, furthers Emojipedia's position as the global leader in emoji information," said Keith Broni, editor in chief of Emojipedia. "It is especially exciting to be launching five of the most spoken languages in India - namely Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil - as part of today's global Diwali celebrations."

Emojipedia is the 'go-to' source for 'all things emoji,' boasting more than 8 million monthly users.

About Zedge

Zedge builds marketplaces and games around digital content that people use to express themselves. We monetize our user base through advertising, subscriptions, and a virtual token-based economy. Our leading products are the GuruShots photography game and Zedge's freemium digital content marketplace, which today offers mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds. The synergy between the game and the marketplace unlocks additional engagement and enables our community to earn money from their artwork. We also own Emojipedia, a website that is the leading source of information about emojis. In May 2022, we served more than 40 million users. For more information, visit https://www.investors.zedge.net

Contact:

Brian Siegel IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

346-396-8696

ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/722152/Zedge-Introduces-an-Additional-13-Localized-Versions-of-Emojipediacom