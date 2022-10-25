Traders News Source Senior Editor, Mark Roberts Interviews Harrison Gross, CEO & Director Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Innovative Eyewear, Inc., a developer and retailer of cutting-edge smart eyewear and operator of the Lucyd® and Nautica® brands for smart eyewear.

Mark had the pleasure of recently conducting the Interview with Harrison Gross, CEO & Director Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY). Mark diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most current and potential future shareholders. (See Interview Highlights Below)

Access this interview in its entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/lucy-interview/

Harrison Gross, CEO & Director Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Harrison Gross is one of the founders of Innovative Eyewear and has served as our Chief Executive Officer and as a director since August 2019, where he guides the company's product and brand development. Prior to his employment at Innovative Eyewear, from August 2017 to August 2019, Mr. Gross served in various positions, including chief executive officer and media & UX lead, of Lucyd Ltd., our largest stockholder and the licensor of our technology which is also a smart eyewear development company where he developed the company's brand identity and oversaw general operations and product development. Additionally, from November 2015 to August 2021, Mr. Gross served as the Digital Media Manager of Tekcapital PLC ("Tekcapital") (LON: TEK), a university intellectual property investment firm that is the parent company of Tekcapital Europe Limited, and Lucyd Ltd, the holding company for Tekcapital's shares in Innovative Eyewear, where he created, developed and marketed for the company's licensed properties. Prior to that, from October 2013 to September 2014, Mr. Gross worked as a credit analyst for a Verizon, Inc. contractor, where he managed credit systems and provided support to Verizon agents. Mr. Gross is a graduate of Columbia University with a BA in Writing and received a BA in Jewish Studies from the Jewish Theological Seminary. Mr. Gross is well qualified to serve as a director due to his substantial knowledge of our products, being a named inventor of most of the Company's patents and his experience in marketing, product and app development.

Interview Highlights:

Traders News Source Editor Mark Roberts and Mr. Gross cover an overview of the company, products, revenue streams, target and total addressable market, the recent license agreement with Nautica, beyond audio, future enhancements, potential near-term catalyst at LUCY that could be the biggest benefit to shareholders plus much more in this interview.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/lucy-interview/

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of smart eyewear, which are designed to allow the users to remain connected to their digital lives, while also offering prescription eyewear and sun protection. The Company believes that traditional frames, no matter how attractive, do not possess the functionality that many eyeglass wearers need and want. Smart eyewear is a multifunctional product that addresses the needs of the optical, hearables and digital assistant markets. The Company's mission is to Upgrade Your Eyewear®. For more information, please visit www.lucyd.co.

About Traders News Source (TNS)

Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot stocks and market sectors prior to a significant move. TNS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our C-level interviews answer some of the hard-hitting questions that rest on the minds of most current and future shareholders. TNS C-level interviews provide valuable insights into the operations and management direction of some of the most promising small and mid-cap publicly traded companies. To review TNS disclosure statement please visit: https://tradersnewssource.com/lucy-interview/

Media Contact

Traders News Source

Mark Roberts, Senior Editor

Editor@TradersNewsSource.com

SOURCE: Traders News Source LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/722097/Traders-News-Source-Senior-Editor-Mark-Roberts-Interviews-Harrison-Gross-CEO-Director-Innovative-Eyewear-Inc