Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Announces National Partnership with Camcor

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company"), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, today announced it has signed a new reseller partnership with Camcor, Inc. ("Camcor").

Camcor offers thousands of audio-visual, photographic, digital imaging, and technology solutions. Founded in 1949 as a local photographic corner store in Burlington, NC, Camcor has grown to become a significant national technology equipment and solution reseller.

"We continue to build momentum with expanding our market footprint in the U.S. as demonstrated by securing another national partnership," said Gary LeCroy, Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy. "The Camcor team is growing extensively in many states across the U.S. with a strong foothold on many educational technology and security contracts at the national, state, and local level. We are excited to work with the Camcor team as part of our accelerated go-to-market strategy and we look forward to partnering and growing our business together."

Camcor's experience and stability allows them to provide outstanding customer service and technical know-how. Camcor consistently maintains that its associates receive ongoing training and manufacturer support, which allows them to stay updated on the evolving technology in the market.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

