Dorval, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2022) - West Island Brands Inc. (CSE: WIB) (FSE: 39N0) (OTC Pink: WIBFF) ("West Island" or the "Company") is pleased to report that subsidiary RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. D.B.A. West Island Culture ("West Island") has received the amendment to the Company's Health Canada license permitting the sale of cannabis extracts, including hashish, as per Cannabis 2.0. West Island is now authorized to process and sell Cannabis 2.0 products directly to provincial distributors and other authorized Canadian retail supply channels.

West Island Culture continues to work closely with Montreal-based hashish and concentrates maker, Oaziz Extracts Inc. ("Oaziz"). Oaziz and West Island are working together to develop and produce exceptional solventless craft cannabis extracts to be sold to all authorized provincial retailers and distributors.

West Island COO, Meissam Hagh Panah, states, "The demand for hash and, resins and rosins is high, but supply is limited due to the small number of producers delivering a consistent and quality product. Even more popular are infused prerolls, which are the fastest growing segment of the market. Through our partner Oaziz, West Island will bring premium Montreal made hash offerings to the market. We will also bring infused prerolls and other concentrates to consumers eager for quality and innovation."

About West Island

West Island is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. D.B.A West Island Culture is a Montreal, Quebec based cannabis company. A Health Canada Licence Holder West Island has standard cultivation licence, standard processing, medical sales and sales licences.

For more information on West Island Brands please visit the website at: westislandbrands.com. West Island cannabis products can be found in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Quebec.

WEST ISLAND BRANDS INC.

Boris Ziger

Boris Ziger, CEO & Chairman

