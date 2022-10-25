Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2022) - Golden Share Resources Corporation (TSXV: GSH) ("Golden Share" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received the year one, anniversary cash payment of $100,000, as per the Band-Ore Option Agreement made with E2Gold on October 14th, 2021 (see Golden Share press release dated October 14, 2021).

Wes Roberts, Golden Share's CEO commented, "We are very pleased for the exciting initial results at Band-Ore, announced by E2Gold last week, confirming what we always believed to be an excellent gold exploration property."

Golden Share is also pleased to announce that exploration work permits have been granted for the drill ready, main cluster targets at the Ogoki Project (https://www.goldenshare.ca/ogoki) and Property C of the Kagiami Project (https://www.goldenshare.ca/kagiami).

The Kagiami Copper-Nickel Project is located approximately 150km south of the "Ring of Fire" and adjacent to the proposed infrastructure corridor to the "Ring of Fire".

The Ogoki Diamond Project, 100% owned by Golden Share, is located in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario, approximately 200km southwest of the historic De Beers' Victor diamond mine.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed by Wes Roberts, P. Eng., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

About Golden Share

Golden Share is a natural resource exploration company focused on Northern Ontario, Canada. The Company's primary assets are the Ogoki Project (diamonds), and the Kagiami Project (base metals).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit www.goldenshare.ca or contact:

Golden Share Resources Corporation

Wes Roberts, P.Eng. CEO

E-mail: info@goldenshare.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141750