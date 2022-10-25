Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2022) - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC PINK: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bruce Durham as President & CEO, and Mr. Michael Williams as Chairman, effective immediately. Mr. Andrew Lee will remain as an active Managing Director of the Company.

Mr. Andrew Lee, stated, "it has been a privilege working with the team that have built up York Harbour Metals. I'm very thankful to have had this opportunity and I am looking forward to continuing working with Bruce and Michael. They have been instrumental in their roles, as Executive Chairman and Advisor and as such we are excited that they have agreed to accept senior roles with the Company as we prepare for the next chapters. Bruce's wealth of knowledge and expertise in exploration and development of mineral deposits will, without a doubt bring tremendous value to the Company. Michael Williams has had equal success on the corporate and capital markets side - building relationships with investors and industry stakeholders on a global basis."

Mr. Bruce Durham, President & CEO, and Mr. Michael Williams, Chairman, jointly commented, "We are looking forward to elevating York Harbour in our new positions. The York Harbour Copper-Zinc project in Northwest Newfoundland is a special project where we both can see potential growth beyond the limits of the current mineralization and the possibility for future discoveries. As such, we are committing ourselves to provide additional guidance to help see this project advanced for the benefit of all stakeholders."

About Mr. Bruce Durham

Mr. Durham (P.Geo.) is a seasoned and successful individual with an extensive career focusing in the resource sector for more than 40 years. He has been involved in a handful of exploration projects that were successful in becoming producing deposits. The discoveries he was intimately involved in include the co-discovery of the Bell Creek mine in Timmins, followed by a move to Hemlo where he participated in the exploration and development of two of the three gold discoveries that became very significant gold producers. At Hemlo, he was involved in early exploration drilling at the Corona Project and was also the geologist on the discovery holes at the Golden Giant Project which became Hemlo Gold Mines' flagship project. Between 1998 and 2007, he held various management positions with Canadian Royalties Inc., including President and Vice President Exploration prior to its sale to, and development by a Chinese entity.

More recently he served as President and CEO of Nevada Zinc Corporation, Executive Chairman of Rockcliff Metals Corporation and COO of Norvista Capital Corporation. Mr. Durham is a director of Minera Alamos Inc. and is VP Exploration for BTU Metals Corp.

About Mr. Michael Williams

Mr. Williams brings over 25 years of experience as a senior executive within the mining industry and is a welcome addition to the Company as Executive Chairman. His experience includes the structuring of, administrating, raising capital globally and marketing Toronto Stock Exchange listed companies.

Mr. Williams has held senior roles in several successful public companies including Underworld Resources Ltd., which was sold to Kinross Gold Corp. for $138M. He has developed an international banking and financing network that includes extensive contacts with both institutional and retail investors. He has raised significant equity capital for, and raised the profile of, a number of advanced exploration and development projects.

Mr. Williams is the Founder and Executive Chairman of Aftermath Silver and currently serves as a Director, President & CEO of Vendetta Mining Corp.

About the Company

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC PINK: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) (formerly Phoenix Gold Resources and TSXV: PXA & OTCPK: PGRCF) is an exploration and development company focused on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc Project, a mineral property located 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company plans to continue drilling the 11 known mineralized zones and test other new massive sulphide targets, like the No 4 Brook showing, while making plans to gain access to the 400-level and Sea Level adits.

For more information on York Harbour Metals please contact info@yorkharbourmetals.com Tel: +1-778-302-2257 or visit the website at www.yorkharbourmetals.com for past news releases, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces by management.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

Andrew Lee

CEO, President, and Director

Telephone: 778-302-2257 | Email: andrew@yorkharbourmetals.com

Website: www.yorkharbourmetals.com

1518 - 800 Pender Street W, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 2V6

