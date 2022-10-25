Transparency Market Research: Conductive Inks Market to Gain Value of US$ 9.2 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

The global conductive inks market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2031

The expansion of the electronics industry globally is driving the market growth

Increase in use of silver conductive inks and consumer electrical goods in Asia Pacific is fueling the regional market growth

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global conductive inks market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 9.2 Bn by 2031, as per a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). In addition, the assessment finds that the market for conductive inks is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.





The use of circuits, printed circuit boards, biosensors, antennas, touchscreens, sensors, touch switches, and printed heaters is being rising in different industry verticals. This factor is boosting the sales growth in the global conductive inks market, notes a TMR review.

The popularity of conductive inks is being increasing in the recent years owing to their varied advantages including their ability to assist in advancing the quantity and quality of electronics, as printable conductive inks find application in fabrication. The popularity of medical biosensors and electrodes is being rising in the recent years owing to their dependability. Moreover, the use of biosensors is being increasing in the electro-analytical applications in the recent years. Such factors are expected to lead to the expansion of the biosensors segment of the global conductive inks market during the forecast period.

The conductive inks market is prognosticated to gain sizable business avenues in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market growth is ascribed to many factors including a rise in the use of next-gen consumer electrical goods and silver conductive inks in the region.

Conductive Inks Market: Key Findings

In order to develop superior quality and cost-effective electronic components, the need for more rapid and cost-effective fabrication techniques is being rising in the recent years, states a TMR study on the conductive inks market. Hence, companies are investing heavily in researches in order to develop next-gen conducting ink materials in order to use instead of silver conducting inks for medical electronics products as well as in the electronic industry. Such efforts are prognosticated to boost the market expansion during the forecast period, states a TMR study that sheds light on the emerging trends of the conductive inks market.

Over the period of past few years, there has been a surge in the use of conductive inks in different types of display devices such as television sets, medical monitors, smart gadgets, smartphones, LEDs, wearables, computers, and laptops. This factor is prognosticated to lead to profitable prospects in the global conductive inks market. According to the conductive inks market outlook presented by TMR, the displays application segment is estimated to gain notable expansion opportunities during the forecast period due to factors such as rise in the demand for consumer electronics globally.

Conductive inks are being utilized in photovoltaics instead of conventional copper wire owing to the ability of these inks to deliver advanced product efficiency. Hence, the photovoltaic cells segment is projected to attract notable growth prospects during the forecast period, state analysts of a TMR report that delivers in-depth insights on demand analysis of conductive inks market.

Conductive Inks Market: Growth Boosters

Rapid expansion of the electronics industry is expected to drive the sales of conductive inks market

Rise in the use of conductive inks for printing RFID tags used in latest transit tickets is fueling the sales growth in the market

Conductive Inks Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

DuPont

Creative Materials Inc

Johnson Matthey PLC

Sun Chemical Corporation

Intrinsiq Materials, Inc

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Conductive Inks Market Segmentation

·Type

Silver Conductive Inks

Copper Conductive Inks

Conductive Polymers

Conductive Nanotube Inks

Graphene / Carbon Inks

Others

·Application

Photovoltaic Cells

Displays

RFID (Radio Frequency Identification)

Printed Circuit Boards

Biosensors

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

