Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2022) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) ("Turnium" or "the Company"), an industry leader in cloud-native software-defined wide area networking solutions (SD-WAN), announced it has completed a restructuring plan that aims to improve operational efficiencies while reducing administrative and overhead costs by over $1 million per year, shortening the projected time to profitability while preserving R&D, sales and marketing capacities.

Josh Hicks, VP Product & Engineering, takes over management of R&D from Haresh Kheskani, CTO, who will leave the company at the end of the year after having successfully built out the Company's Halifax R&D facilities. Aaron Patton, President of Tenacious Networks, the Company's IT services division, will take over the role and responsibilities of the COO-Technology, previously held by Colin Atkinson, who is leaving the Company. Juliet Jones, CFO, has resigned and will be leaving around the end of November. The company has initiated the recruitment of Juliet's replacement.

Turnium has a $1.85M loan facility with affiliates of FirePower Capital. The Company is actively negotiating an amendment to the loan facility, including a potential extension of a partial principal repayment which is due on May 31, 2023, as well as adjustments to the financial covenants to better meet the growth trajectory of the Company. The covenants to be adjusted include minimum cash balance requirements, which are currently non-compliant and monthly minimum revenue requirements. There can be no assurance given that these negotiations will be successful. The loan facility will continue to bear interest at a rate of 12.7% per annum payable monthly until its maturity on July 31, 2024.

The Company is also forming an M&A committee of current board members, led by Ralph Garcea, to evaluate various strategic alternatives.

Derek Spratt, CEO, stated, "With the challenging global economic conditions, Turnium, like many other technology companies, is restructuring to be in a better position to navigate through these unprecedented times. We continue to see significant sales opportunities, are projecting solid revenue growth for the current fiscal year, and anticipate that our upcoming next-generation SD-WAN product launch will accelerate that growth further."

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that channel partners host, manage, brand, and price or as a managed cloud-native service provided by Turnium. Both Turnium SD-WAN solutions are available through a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.turnium.com, or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small and medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.

