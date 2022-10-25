Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2022) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is pleased to announce that Medi-Call Inc., ("Medi-Call"), the Company's wholly-owned telehealth company, attended South Korea's International Education fair this past weekend to present its telehealth services to international foreign students planning to travel to Canada.

The International Education fair is an opportunity for students to obtain information on studying abroad, and Canada is one of the most popular destinations. Students get to explore different education and career pathways. There were approximately 175 exhibitors representing 22 countries with an average of 25,000 daily visitors. (Source: https://www.uhak2min.com/en/)

This connects Medi-Call with various international agencies that represent and help students who are looking to plan their transition into Canada and require healthcare services. With the lack of accessible and timely healthcare in Canada, Medi-Call plans to lift the current burden and provide its health services to potential patients new to Canada.

A medical advocate for the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians states the healthcare system continues to face challenges and is warning that the combination of COVID-19 and influenza, combined with Canada's crowded hospitals and staff shortages will make this the worst winter for Ontario's overburdened healthcare system. With no changes to the current issues, timely care is in demand. (Source: https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/this-winter-will-be-the-worst-yet-for-ontario-s-overburdened-health-care-system-expert-1.6114082)

Additionally, Canada can start to expect more international students, which means potential growth for Medi-Call. The last two years of COVID-19 slowed the immigration process due to the strict COVID protocols in place. However, as of October 1, 2022, Canada has lifted its COVID-19 restrictions to immigration applicants, therefore Canada can expect a higher volume of international student's coming in. (Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/services/coronavirus-covid19/immigration-applicants.html)

"Management is focused on growing Medi-Call. Accessible healthcare is in demand now, more than ever. With a majority of Canadians agreeing that accessing healthcare has become increasingly difficult, Medi-Call's mission is to continue to share its message and help provide Canadians with affordable healthcare. Management expects that tapping into the international student space will bring success to the Company," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About the International Education and Emigration Fair

The International Education & Emigration Fair is the largest show offering information on studying abroad, working abroad, emigration and investment which brings more than 500 schools and associations related studying internationally from 30 countries and 50 associations related emigration and foreign investment from 5 countries every single time. The fair is a one-stop service, face-to-face counseling on the spot. The fair has many supporters like embassies, state governments, education offices and emigration offices and also had some qualifications to exhibitors to enhance public confidence. The International Education & Emigration Fair offers various programs including high qualified presentations to help advance your education, career, and business.

For more information, please visit: https://www.uhak2min.com/en/

About Medi-Call

Medi-call is a subscription-based software as a service (SaaS) mobile application that connects patients with doctors. It is an integrated grid system that connects patients with providers in real time. Medi-Call solves accessibility issues for patients living in rural or isolated communities and those also have limited mobility while improving coordination and communication of treatment among healthcare team members and their patients. Medi-Call facilitates mobile health care services, including prescriptions and is passionate about building doctor-patient relationships virtually.

Visit Medicallmd.ca to learn more about the Company.

Download the Medi-Call App for Android: https://bit.ly/MCGooglePlay

Download the Medi-Call App for iOS: https://apple.co/3oos9m2

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Bid. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

