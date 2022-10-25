Pan African Resources Plc - Medium Term Note Roadshow Investor Presentaton

Pan African Resources PLC

AVAILABILITY OF MEDIUM TERM NOTE ROADSHOW INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Shareholders and investors are advised that a copy of the medium term note roadshow presentation which will be presented to members of the investment community this week, is available on the Company's website at the following link: https://www.panafricanresources.com/investors/domestic-medium-term-note-programme/.

Rosebank

25 October 2022

