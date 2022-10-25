Anzeige
Pan African Resources Plc - Medium Term Note Roadshow Investor Presentaton

Pan African Resources Plc - Medium Term Note Roadshow Investor Presentaton

PR Newswire

London, October 25

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

("Pan African" or the "Company" or the "Group")

AVAILABILITY OF MEDIUM TERM NOTE ROADSHOW INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Shareholders and investors are advised that a copy of the medium term note roadshow presentation which will be presented to members of the investment community this week, is available on the Company's website at the following link: https://www.panafricanresources.com/investors/domestic-medium-term-note-programme/.

Rosebank

25 October 2022

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Corporate information
Corporate Office
The Firs Office Building
2nd Floor, Office 204
Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
info@paf.co.za		Registered Office
2nd Floor
107 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644
Chief Executive Officer
Cobus Loots
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900		Financial Director
Deon Louw
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
Head: Investor Relations
Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za		Website: www.panafricanresources.com
Company Secretary
Phil Dexter/Jane Kirton
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644		Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Ross Allister/David McKeown
Peel Hunt LLP
Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
JSE Sponsor
Ciska Kloppers
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
Office: + 27 (0)11 011 9200		Joint Broker
Thomas Rider/Nick Macann
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010
Joint Broker
Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (Berenberg)
Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800
© 2022 PR Newswire
