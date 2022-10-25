Pan African Resources Plc - Medium Term Note Roadshow Investor Presentaton
PR Newswire
London, October 25
Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on AIM: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
ADR ticker code: PAFRY
("Pan African" or the "Company" or the "Group")
AVAILABILITY OF MEDIUM TERM NOTE ROADSHOW INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Shareholders and investors are advised that a copy of the medium term note roadshow presentation which will be presented to members of the investment community this week, is available on the Company's website at the following link: https://www.panafricanresources.com/investors/domestic-medium-term-note-programme/.
Rosebank
25 October 2022
For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at
www.panafricanresources.com
|Corporate information
|Corporate Office
The Firs Office Building
2nd Floor, Office 204
Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
info@paf.co.za
|Registered Office
2nd Floor
107 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644
|Chief Executive Officer
Cobus Loots
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
|Financial Director
Deon Louw
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
|Head: Investor Relations
Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za
|Website: www.panafricanresources.com
|Company Secretary
Phil Dexter/Jane Kirton
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644
|Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Ross Allister/David McKeown
Peel Hunt LLP
Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
|JSE Sponsor
Ciska Kloppers
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
Office: + 27 (0)11 011 9200
|Joint Broker
Thomas Rider/Nick Macann
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010
|Joint Broker
Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (Berenberg)
Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800